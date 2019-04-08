Daesh-Inspired Man From Maryland Stole Truck to Ram Into 'Disbelievers' - Report

A US court charged a man on Monday with plotting to drive a stolen truck into pedestrians on the sidewalks at the National Harbor in Maryland, Reuters reported.

According to the US Department of Justice, Rondell Henry, 28, was inspired by the Daesh terrorist group. Federal prosecutors said that Henry stole a U-Haul truck and planned to drive it into a crowd at the National Harbor, a convention and tourist destination just outside the nation's capital.

READ MORE: Iran to Equate American Military With Daesh if IRGC Included on US Terror List

Henry reportedly admitted that he wanted to create "panic and chaos" and that his plans for a truck attack were modeled after a deadly attack in France, according to AP. Henry reportedly told US officers he was "just going to keep driving and driving and driving" and didn't plan on stopping.

France has fallen victim to several terror attacks, responsibility for which has been claimed by Daesh. On 14 July 2016, a truck rammed into a large crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing 86 people. On July 26, two armed men took five people hostage at a church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, Normandy, killing a priest.

READ MORE: NATO Sec Gen Stoltenberg Says Hitler, Stalin and Daesh Were Enemies of Freedom

* Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and in many other countries.