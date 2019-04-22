Chelsea Manning to Stay in Jail as Appeal for Bail Fails in US Court

Manning was arrested in March after she refused to testify in an investigation into the alleged role of WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange in breaching a government network and stealing classified documents, which were later published by the whistle-blower’s website.

Former Pentagon's analyst Chelsea Manning will remain in jail after her request to be released on bail was declined by a federal appeals court. Her attorney and representative haven't commented on the court's ruling.

Manning has been in detention since March for refusing to fulfil an order to testify before a grand jury in a case on WikiLeaks acquiring classified US documents. The investigation is looking into the role of WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange in breaching a government network with the goal of obtaining secret files, which were later published by the whistle-blowing website.

© AP Photo / Matt Dunham Assange Indictment Strengthens Manning's Claim of Grand Jury Abuse - Lawyers

Assange is currently accused of conspiring with Chelsea Manning to commit computer intrusion and steal classified data stored on the Secret Internet Protocol Network (SIPRNet). The documents, namely State Department cables, as well as Iraq and Afghan war logs, were published by WikiLeaks back in 2010.

In 2012, the website's founder was arrested in London over charges brought against him in Sweden. He was accused of sexual assault, but dismissed the accusations as being politically motivated. Once he was released on bail, he requested political asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he lived until he was arrested on 11 April 2019.

READ MORE: US Charges Assange With Helping Chelsea Manning Break Into Classified Computers

He was sentenced to six months for breaching his bail conditions and currently faces the prospect of being extradited to the US at the request of Washington.