McCain Would Be 'Very Happy' to See Trump 'P***ed Off at Him' – Campaign Aide

The late Republican senator and the US president had bad blood between them since the 2016 election campaign, when Trump refused to call Vietnam War veteran John McCain a "hero" due to having been taken prisoner. McCain, in turn, "sabotaged" support in a vote to abolish ObamaCare, which was crucial for Trump.

The former director of rural outreach for late Republican Senator John McCain, Ford O'Connell, shared that his former boss really "did not like Trump and made it known", adding that even after his death, McCain "would be very happy to see Trump is still p***ed off at him", in an interview with Hill.TV.

At the same time, he added that he understands why the US president is "so hacked off at John McCain". O'Connell said that despite serving under McCain, he actually also supports Donald Trump, noting that while John McCain "taught the Republican Party honour", Donald Trump taught it "how to win".

"I'm one of the few people who's a John McCain supporter and a Donald Trump supporter, and a lot people don't see that squaring — I disagree", he said.

Recently, US President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of the now deceased senator after a long silence, going on a tirade last weekend, accusing McCain of spreading the notorious Steele dossier among the media and intelligence services. He continued his diatribe on 19 March, this time scolding McCain for voting against abolishing ObamaCare, calling the move "disgraceful".

The hostility between Trump and McCain goes back to the 2016 presidential campaign, when Trump refused to call McCain a war hero, citing the fact that he had been captured. McCain died in August 2018 of brain cancer. He specifically requested that the US president not be invited to his funeral, stressing the enmity between the two.