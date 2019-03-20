Register
21:14 GMT +320 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Senator John McCain. (File)

    McCain Would Be 'Very Happy' to See Trump 'P***ed Off at Him' – Campaign Aide

    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The late Republican senator and the US president had bad blood between them since the 2016 election campaign, when Trump refused to call Vietnam War veteran John McCain a "hero" due to having been taken prisoner. McCain, in turn, "sabotaged" support in a vote to abolish ObamaCare, which was crucial for Trump.

    The former director of rural outreach for late Republican Senator John McCain, Ford O'Connell, shared that his former boss really "did not like Trump and made it known", adding that even after his death, McCain "would be very happy to see Trump is still p***ed off at him", in an interview with Hill.TV.

    READ MORE: Undaunted, Trump Attacks McCain for Second Straight Day Over Russiagate Dossier

    At the same time, he added that he understands why the US president is "so hacked off at John McCain". O'Connell said that despite serving under McCain, he actually also supports Donald Trump, noting that while John McCain "taught the Republican Party honour", Donald Trump taught it "how to win".

    "I'm one of the few people who's a John McCain supporter and a Donald Trump supporter, and a lot people don't see that squaring — I disagree", he said.

    Recently, US President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of the now deceased senator after a long silence, going on a tirade last weekend, accusing McCain of spreading the notorious Steele dossier among the media and intelligence services. He continued his diatribe on 19 March, this time scolding McCain for voting against abolishing ObamaCare, calling the move "disgraceful".

    READ MORE: Trump Slams Late Senator McCain's Policies: 'I Was Never a Fan of John McCain'

    The hostility between Trump and McCain goes back to the 2016 presidential campaign, when Trump refused to call McCain a war hero, citing the fact that he had been captured. McCain died in August 2018 of brain cancer. He specifically requested that the US president not be invited to his funeral, stressing the enmity between the two.

    Related:

    Trump Slams Late Senator McCain's Policies: 'I Was Never a Fan of John McCain'
    'He Will Never Be a Great Man': John McCain's Daughter Slams Trump Again
    Undaunted, Trump Attacks McCain for Second Straight Day Over Russiagate Dossier
    'No One Will Ever Love You': Meghan McCain Rips Into Trump Over Russiagate Tweet
    WATCH: Michelle Malkin Tries to Invoke ‘Ghost of John McCain’ During CPAC Speech
    John McCain Played Key Role in Spreading Trump Russiagate Dossier – Report
    Tags:
    hostility, angry tweets, Donald Trump, John McCain, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse