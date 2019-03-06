Register
06 March 2019
    President Donald Trump gestures as he walks with his daughter Ivanka Trump across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington

    Donald Trump Pressured Kelly to Grant Security Clearance to Ivanka – Report

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    113

    This comes after the New York Times reported last Thursday that in 2018, US President Donald Trump ordered his then-chief of staff John Kelly to grant security clearance to his son-in-law, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.

    US President Donald Trump intervened to secure clearance for his daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump last year, CNN cited three sources familiar with the matter as saying on Tuesday.

    The sources claimed that Trump pressured his former chief of staff John Kelly and former White House counsel Donald McGahn to grant Ivanka a security clearance, in a move that allegedly “rankled” White House officials.

    READ MORE: Ivanka Trump Not Under Consideration as Next World Bank President — White House

    White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee refused to comment on the matter, adding that the White House “cannot respond to every anonymous source”.

    The developments come after the New York Times reported last week that in 2018, Trump ordered his then-chief of staff John Kelly to upgrade Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner to a top-secret security clearance despite the concerns of the intelligence community.

    In an interview with the New York Times in January, Trump denied any involvement in helping secure the top-level clearance for Kushner, a stance that was echoed by his daughter.

    READ MORE: Democrats Urge WH Chief of Staff to Revoke Jared Kushner's Security Clearance

    “There were anonymous leaks about there being issues. But the president had no involvement pertaining to my clearance or my husband’s clearance, zero”, Ivanka Trump told ABC News in February.

    Jared Kushner. File photo
    © AFP 2018 / Brendan SMIALOWSKI
    Trump Became 'Wary' of Kushner After He Failed to Help End Shutdown – Report
    Earlier, NBC News quoted unnamed sources as saying that White House security specialists had rejected Kushner's application for a top-secret clearance after an FBI background check raised concerns about potential foreign influence on him, but that they were overruled by their supervisor.

    The sources argued that Kushner sought to obtain the highest security clearance level to access the so-called sensitive compartmented information (SCI), which is the most classified type of data in the United States, but needed to get a lower, top secret clearance first.

