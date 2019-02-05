Register
19:18 GMT +305 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Senior White House adviser, and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner attends a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, on 2 January, 2019

    Democrats Urge WH Chief of Staff to Revoke Jared Kushner's Security Clearance

    © AFP 2018 / NICHOLAS KAMM
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The developments come after NBC News cited unnamed sources as saying in late January that although Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, was denied a top secret clearance both times he applied, the rejection was finally overruled.

    Two Democrat lawmakers have called on acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to revoke Jared Kushner's security clearance.

    In a letter to Mulvaney, Virginia Democratic Rep. Don Beyer and California Rep. Ted Lieu expressed "serious concerns about the implications of granting Jared Kushner a security clearance […] given [his] track record of 'omitting' meetings, relationships and business interests that tie him to foreign officials from his SF-86 clearance application".

    READ MORE: Trump Became 'Wary' of Kushner After He Failed to Help End Shutdown – Report

    The two lawmakers also cited an "intentional, concerted effort" to "cover" for Kushner from within the Executive Office of the US President, also singling out what they described as the White House's "pattern of hiding the truth and devious behaviour with regard to Mr. Kushner's security clearance".

    Separately, the letter referred to the suspension of White House security specialist Tricia Newbold without pay, after filing a discrimination suit against her boss Carl Kline last year.

    Kline recently became the subject of a scandal around the security clearance given to Kushner.

    READ MORE: No One Has More Influence on Trump Than Jared Kushner, Ex-NJ Governor Claims

    Last month, NBC News reported, citing anonymous sources, that Kline had given Kushner security clearance despite objections from two career White House security specialists, who pointed to concerns raised by FBI background checks.

    White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during the American Leadership in Emerging Technology event with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump Considering Kushner for Next White House Chief of Staff - Reports
    According to one of the sources, Kushner had become "one of at least 30 cases in which Kline overruled career security experts and approved a top secret clearance despite unfavourable information". Trump's son-in-law filed two applications for clearance, which were both rejected, before he was finally granted it.

    Additionally, the sources claimed that Kushner even tried to gain access to "sensitive compartmented information", or SCI, which includes the US government's most sensitive secrets and is overseen by the CIA.  Both the White House and the CIA declined to comment on the matter.

    Related:

    Kushner Allegedly Cursed at Israel's Ambassador to US for 'Pushing' WH 'Around'
    Abbas Refuses to Meet Kushner Until US Stops 'Changing Rules of Game'
    Kushner Schooled by Abbas After Claiming Palestinian Leader Fears US Peace Plan
    Kushner Reportedly Asks Jordan to End Refugee Status for 2 Mln Palestinians
    Tags:
    security clearance, lawmakers, suspension, discrimination, Jared Kushner, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mosfilm Film Studio Celebrates Its 95th Anniversary
    Happy 95th Anniversary: A Look at a Legendary Soviet Film Studio
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse