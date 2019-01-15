Ivanka Trump Not Under Consideration as Next World Bank President - White House

"Reports that she [Ivanka Trump] are under consideration are false," Ditto was quoted as saying on Monday, according to a report in Politico.
However, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney had both asked Ivanka Trump to "help manage the US nomination process as she’s worked closely with the World Bank ‘s leadership for the past two years," the report quoted Ditto as saying.
The World Bank has 189 nations as its members and a stated goal of reducing global poverty and fostering economic development.
READ MORE: World Bank Has Goal of Universal Financial Inclusion by 2020 — Economist
All comments
Show new comments (0)