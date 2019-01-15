Ivanka Trump Not Under Consideration as Next World Bank President - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump who serves a senior adviser to her father, is not in the running to be the next president of the World Bank, White House Deputy Director of Communications Jessica Ditto said.

"Reports that she [Ivanka Trump] are under consideration are false," Ditto was quoted as saying on Monday, according to a report in Politico.

© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana World Bank President to Resign February 1

The London Financial Times had previously reported that Ivanka Trump’s name was one of those under consideration to replace current World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, who is scheduled to retire in February.

However, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney had both asked Ivanka Trump to "help manage the US nomination process as she’s worked closely with the World Bank ‘s leadership for the past two years," the report quoted Ditto as saying.

The World Bank has 189 nations as its members and a stated goal of reducing global poverty and fostering economic development.

