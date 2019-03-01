US Special Representative for Venezuela Holds Briefing

US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams is holding a briefing in Washington DC, hours after the US Treasury Department issued new Venezuela-related sanctions against six individuals.

According to the senior official, the US is imposing new visa restrictions for dozens of Venezuelan officials.

After imposing a new round of sanctions, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the US would continue to target the supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with sanctions.

Tensions have been escalating in Venezuela since 23 January, when opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president. Maduro qualified Guaido's move as an attempt to stage a coup orchestrated by Washington.

