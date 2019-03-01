UNSC Defended International Law by Vetoing US Resolution on Venezuela - Morales

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The UN Security Council, which had rejected a US resolution on Venezuela, upheld the norms of international law by this action, Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Friday.

"We welcome that the UN Security Council vetoed the US-drafted resolution on Venezuela, which wanted to violate the sovereignty of the country and provide it with 'humanitarian assistance' by force. The Security Council supported the norms of international law," Morales wrote on Twitter.

Saludamos que el Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU haya vetado el proyecto de resolución de #EEUU sobre #Venezuela que pretendía violar su soberanía e insistía en entregarle “ayuda” a la fuerza. El Consejo de Seguridad ha hecho respetar las normas del derecho internacional. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) 1 марта 2019 г.

On Thursday, two out of five UNSC permanent members, namely Russia and China, vetoed the US-drafted resolution calling for a new presidential election in the Latin American country under international supervision. South Africa voted against the resolution, too, three countries abstained, while nine other states at the 15-member council supported it.

At the same time, the UN Security Council rejected a draft resolution put forward by Russia, which reaffirms the right of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government to coordinate aid deliveries to the Latin American country.

Venezuela is currently in the midst of a tumultuous political crisis. It all started on January 5, when lawmaker Juan Guaido was elected as the president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, which all other government branches have been refusing to recognize since 2016.

UNSC 'Very Unlikely' to Agree on US, Russia Resolutions on Venezuela – UK Envoy

On January 23, two days after the Venezuelan Supreme Court annulled his election, Guaido declared himself the country's "interim president." Maduro, who was sworn in for his second presidential term on January 10 after winning the May election, which part of the opposition boycotted, qualified Guaido's move as an attempt to stage a coup orchestrated by Washington.

The United States immediately recognized Guaido, after which some 50 other countries followed suit. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia and a number of other states have, in the meantime, voiced their support for the legitimate government of Maduro. Mexico and Uruguay have refused to recognize Guaido, declaring themselves neutral and promoting crisis settlement via dialogue.