US Treasury Department Imposes New Venezuela-Related Sanctions

Earlier, US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said that the US would announce more sanctions against Venezuela and introduce a UN resolution on humanitarian aid deliveries to the country.

The US Treasury Department issued new Venezuela-related sanctions on Friday against six individuals, according to its web site.

According to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury, the sanctions list includes six more citizens of the Latin American country who Washington alleges are involved in President Nicolas Maduro's 'human rights' violations and other abuses.

Washington has already imposed numerous sanctions on Venezuela and has also seized the country's assets.

Venezuelan FM Praises Victory of Peace After US Resolution Failure at UNSC

On 28 January, the United States, which is supporting self-proclaimed Venezuelan president Juan Guaido, introduced sanctions against the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, having blocked its assets and interests, worth of $7 billion. Washington also prohibited any deal with the Venezuelan oil company.

On 1 November 2018, US President Donald Trump ordered sanctions on Venezuela's gold reserve. According to the US administration, Washington was seeking to prevent the Venezuelan authorities from plundering the country's property and harm Venezuela's infrastructure and environment.