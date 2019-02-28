Website Launched to Let Users ‘Complain to US Republican Senators in Russian’

Pranksters from MSCHF Internet Studios have unveiled a website which developers say allows users to call US Republican Senators and …“complain to them in Russian”.
The reason for the system? The developers are sure that there are plenty of complaints, not least those pertaining to Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential elections.
“As the United States government continues catering to foreign powers, it’s important the American public is heard. Republicans won’t listen to their constituents’ grievances, so try a complaint straight from the Kremlin”, Variety Magazine cited an unnamed MSCHF spokesperson as saying.
The Red Line site’s navigation is fool-proof and makes it possible for web surfers to translate any text into Russian and then play it in audio format.
After the result of the translation is read out loud with the help of text-to-speech technology, users can then select a relevant Republican senator, initiate a call directly from the site and have the message played back on their phone.
However, it's unclear how senators will understand the message, if at all.
The Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, described the accusations as “absolutely unsubstantiated”, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressing that there is no proof to support the US’ collusion claims.
