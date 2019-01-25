'There Was No Russian Collusion': Stone's Lawyer Dismisses Mueller's Indictment

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone was arrested in Florida on Friday after being indicted by the FBI special counsel investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Stone attorney Grant Smith believes the charges against his client are trumped up, and that the Mueller indictment against him is an attempt to silence him.

"There was no Russian collusion, it's a clear attempt at silencing Roger," Smith said, speaking to ABC News.

"This was an investigation they started as about Russian collusion and now they're charging Roger Stone with lying to Congress about something he honestly forgot about, and as Roger has stated publicly before, he will fight the charges," Smith added.

Stone, a well-known Washington political strategist under investigation in connection with the 'Russiagate' case against President Trump, was arrested in Florida on Friday morning after being indicted on seven charges, including obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and five counts of making false statements.

