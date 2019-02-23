Twitter LOLs as Ivanka Retweets Praise for Trump WH Being 'Driver for Science'

Throughout his 2016 election campaign, Donald Trump dismissed climate change as a “hoax” and promised to scrap the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, which he eventually did.

Ivanka Trump has been ridiculed on social media for a retweet of a message by the White House Office of Science and Technology that suggested the Trump administration has been “an active and meaningful driver for science and technology policy in America” for the past two years.

For the past two years, the Trump Administration has been an active and meaningful driver for science and technology policy in America. pic.twitter.com/JQkiWI4Dx2 — White House OSTP (@WHOSTP) 21 февраля 2019 г.

Replies to the tweet poured in, with netizens thinking that it was April Fools’ Day:

Is it April 1 already? — David (@DavidG314526) 21 февраля 2019 г.

BWAHAHAHAHAHA Oh wait, Your serious?? — DMC66 ♏ (@dmcgirl1966) 21 февраля 2019 г.

Yes at this rate we should be back to the dark ages very soon. — Tim G (@ZatoIno) 22 февраля 2019 г.

And the ocean is rising to meet this ridiculous claim. — Honey Bee (@sandincreek) 22 февраля 2019 г.

Many pointed out that President Donald Trump has consistently dubbed global warming a “hoax”, and neglected the dangers posed by man-made climate change since assuming office:

When you continue to deny climate science you can’t make the claim that you are a driver of science policy. No more gaslighting. — merryterry (@merryterry1) 21 февраля 2019 г.

Donald Trump has: said he will pull the US out of the Paris international climate agreement! taken steps to cut back the US Environmental Protection Agency & is on record saying that global warming is a hoax invented by the Chinese to attack US manufacturing…… — Dawn Amos meh my dogs are the boss of me (@rookney) 21 февраля 2019 г.

You mean science deniers right? — tbaire (@terra2l) 21 февраля 2019 г.

You can't believe science in a selective manner and claim to be pro-science. That is hypocrisy. — Robert Johnson (@robertjohnson11) 21 февраля 2019 г.

Last June, The New York Times reported on the current administration’s attitude towards science:

“The lack of traditional scientific advisory leadership in the White House is one example of a significant change in the Trump administration: the marginalization of science in shaping United States policy”.

In November 2018, President Trump said he didn’t believe a new report released by 13 federal agencies that predicted climate change would have a devastating effect on the US economy.

BREAKING: "I don't believe it."



President Trump passively rejects the findings of the major new US government multi-agency report that says climate change will wallop the US economy in years to come. https://t.co/ImcZSeAowf pic.twitter.com/hcUnY8Jdui — MSNBC (@MSNBC) 26 ноября 2018 г.

According to a bombshell book, “Team of Vipers”, by Cliff Sims, who used to serve as a communications staffer for the Oval Office, Ivanka’s stance on climate change differs from her father’s: she allegedly spearheaded a group of aides trying to talk Trump out of leaving the Paris Climate Agreement.