Users Defend Ivanka Trump as Media Bash Her for Silence on Malia Obama 'Attacks'

Over the weekend, paparazzi spotted 20-year-old Malia Obama drinking wine with a bunch of friends by a pool. Social media users have been condemning Barack Obama’s daughter for the boozy getaway while underage and for leading what they described as a privileged life.

A number of mainstream media outlets have reported that Ivanka Trump has remained silent on social media attacks, targeting the elder daughter of former US president Barack Obama, Malia.

READ MORE: WATCH Ivanka's Deadpan Reaction to Merkel Trashing Donald Trump

By contrast, former first daughters jumped to the defence of the 20-year-old, who was photographed and filmed enjoying an $80 bottle of rosé and was subsequently criticised on social media platforms for underage drinking.

For instance, Bill Clinton’s daughter Chelsea took to Twitter to emphasise that Malia’s life should not be “anyone’s clickbait”:

Malia Obama is a private citizen. No part of her life should be anyone’s clickbait. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 19, 2019

Shortly after that, George W. Bush’s daughter Jenna followed in Chelsea’s footsteps, having quote-tweeted Clinton, while also defending Malia:

Hesitant to add anything to such a nothing-story, but agree with @ChelseaClinton whole heartedly. Please don’t click on silly stories and let’s give Malia privacy. https://t.co/oRnKq1quPA — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) February 19, 2019

While media outlets, such as Newsweek, suggested that Ivanka’s silence on the matter “may speak volumes, given she is a member of the ‘First Daughters Club’”, many netizens rushed to defend President Donald Trump’s daughter.

Maybe, just maybe ⁦@IvankaTrump⁩ Trump remained silent so as to not contribute to the media nonsense like this piece. Silent on Malia Obama Attacks While Former First Daughters Come to Her Defense — Newsweek https://t.co/GMWS4GvtvZ — William Wei (@rugrad9093) February 22, 2019

Underage drinking is being ignored to defend Obama’s daughter for breaking the law. How is this right in any sense? Maybe Ivanka doesn’t approve or condone underage alcohol consumption, but respects Malias privacy, but noooo. The left wants her to speak. https://t.co/suUba6ZS2d — Cryptonoob (@Crypton52960241) February 22, 2019

A vast majority of users pointed out that Ivanka has herself been a subject of attacks on social media – more frequently than Malia…

And I don’t remember any of the former first daughters coming to Ivanka’s defense at any time. Ivanka has been slandered more frequently and viciously than Malia. — Richard Robert (@Richard19912165) February 21, 2019

As if Ivanka hasn't been attacked or been treated as a presidential daughter. — Robert Huffman (@robbyhuffman) February 21, 2019

Drinking and hating on trump and nut jobs are pissed Ivanka doesn’t have this kids back? 😂 — joey g (@joeyg18184535) February 22, 2019

…and noted that no one stood up for her:

Why should she? No one stands up for her. Obama is an adult now. Live with your crappy decisions — Angel (@ANGEL__48) February 22, 2019

Some, however, didn’t miss an opportunity to trash the US first daughter, dismissing her as a “hypocrite”:

It’s because the other young women have grace, class & respect for one another. But ⁦@IvankaTrump⁩ like her dad, is narcissistic with a dark heart

Ivanka Trump Silent on Malia Obama Attacks While Former First Daughters Come to Her Defense — Newsweek https://t.co/1vbzQbyZjV — CJ Park (@cindyjoy_3) February 22, 2019

@IvankaTrump “Women can choose to knock each other down or build each other up," Ivanka Trump tweeted in response to the exhibit. "I choose the latter."

I guess that’s why no comment about Malia Obama’s invasion of privacy? You are as hypocritical as the rest of your family — Debra Leyden (@LeydenDs) February 21, 2019

Of course she was. Total lack of class act there. — Carol Denise (@stldreamer) February 21, 2019

The hypocrisy of the Trump family is appalling. — Jean-Luc Lachance (@J_L_Lachance) February 22, 2019

Yet, back in 2017, Ivanka stood up for Malia after a website published a report on an Instagram video, in which Obama’s daughter appeared blowing smoke rings: