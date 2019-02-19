WATCH Ivanka's Deadpan Reaction to Merkel Trashing Donald Trump

The German chancellor challenged Donald Trump on the contentious issues of auto tariffs, Iran's nuclear program and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, winning a standing ovation but not a flicker of emotion from US representatives.

US First Daughter Ivanka Trump was caught on camera sitting stone-faced during Angela Merkel's speech as the German chancellor was telling her father off.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference over the weekend, Merkel expressed support for the Iranian nuclear deal and scolded Donald Trump for his stance on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and his withdrawal from the INF treaty with Russia.

Another matter Merkel was at odds with Trump's 'America First' policy was his tariff policy and his threat to levy duties of up to 25 per cent on imported cars, including those made in Germany.

Ivanka Trump is the only person in audience who doesn’t applaud after Angela Merkel points out the absurdity of Trump claiming German cars are a national security threat pic.twitter.com/Op11wls73R — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) 16 февраля 2019 г.

"Apparently, the American secretary of trade says German cars are a threat to America's national security," the chancellor said. "We're proud of our automotive industry, and, I think we can be, we're proud of our cars. They are built in the United States of America. South Carolina is one of the largest… it's actually the largest BMW plant. Not in Bavaria. South Carolina is supplying China."

"So, when these cars that, because they're built in South Carolina, are not becoming less threatening, rather than the ones that are built in Bavaria, are supposed to be a threat to the national security of America, it's a bit of a shock to us," she added, winning a standing ovation from the audience.

Ivanka Trump, who serves as a senior adviser to the US president, was caught on camera staring blankly, her face deadpan, while everyone around her were applauding Merkel's rant.

Commenters were quick to mock Ivanka for her apparent rejection of Merkel's speech.

Facially dead from years of overuse of the neurotoxic protein BOTOX, like an expressionless mannequin, Ivanka Trump stares blankly as Germany’s Angela Merkel rips into her corrupt and depraved daddy https://t.co/DjE9YjWB4Z — Bill Madden (@activist360) 18 февраля 2019 г.

She didn’t understand… she smiles, wears dresses, has hair but she doesn’t do cognition. — (((mardymum #FBPE))) (@Mardymutha) 17 февраля 2019 г.

Others contended that Ivanka did not belong there in the first place…

Merkel mocked the US and Ivanka was sitting right there. Why was Ivanka even there? Why is she representing the US? Why are she and Jared employed by the US government? — Broderick Greer (@BroderickGreer) 19 февраля 2019 г.

She should not have been in the audience anyway. — twinnette (@twinnette) 17 февраля 2019 г.

​Why on earth did we pay to send that shoe saleswoman to represent the US for this. Why aren’t they all in jail yet?

— Renée Jacobs (@rjresist) 16 февраля 2019 г.

​Ivanka has no business representing the United States in any capacity.

— Patria Jacobs (@lovepatriaworld) 16 февраля 2019 г.

…and her way of wearing the headset didn't go unnoticed as well.

Also, I guess actually wearing the headset might muss the cosmetics and hairdo. — Colette Baty (@my_bijutsu) 16 февраля 2019 г.