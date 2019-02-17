Register
01:24 GMT +317 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech on the 2nd day of the 53rd Munich Security Conference (MCS) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 18, 2017

    ‘Far Apart’: Chancellor Merkel Wins Applause Confronting US VP Pence – Report

    © AFP 2018 / Thomas Kienzle
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 71

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel advocated preserving the Iranian nuclear treaty and multilateralism, while US Vice President Mike Pence rolled out demands to European allies, including a demand to pull out of the 2015 JCPOA and ditch Russian gas.

    Merkel's speech clashed dramatically with Pence's during the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

    In an "uncharacteristically passionate speech," Merkel condemned the recent unilateral moves made by the United States — without naming the nation — The New York Times report reads.

    Merkel berated US President Donald Trump for leaving the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), a move that most military observers consider directly affects European security.

    "We sit there in the middle with the result," she said, according to the New York Times.

    A German forces Bundeswehr officer enters the German Defense Ministry prior to a meeting between Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen and about 100 top officers in Berlin, Thursday, May 4, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Former German Defense Minister Criticizes Bundeswehr, Calls for More Weapons
    She criticized the US stance toward the Nord Stream 2 international gas pipeline.

    "We imported large amounts of Russian gas [during the Cold War]," she said. "I don't know why times should be so much worse today."

    "Do we want to make Russia only dependent on China? Is that our European interest?" she asked, adding, "I don't think so."

    In contrast, Pence, who spoke immediately after, demanded that the EU abandon the 2015 Joint Cooperative Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, as the US did, as well as rolling out a number of other demands on European allies.

    "The time has come for the Europeans to leave the Iranian nuclear deal," Pence declared, adding, "the Iranian regime openly advocates another holocaust, and it seeks the means to achieve it."

    Pence reiterated the Trump demands that EU and NATO members increase military spending, while praising the US president for "showing renewed American leadership in the world" in his belligerence toward China and North Korea.

    Merkel, however, said that the EU is committed to preservation of the JCPOA, arguing that preserving the treaty is a more effective tool to alter Iranian policies.

    "Do we help our common cause, our common aim of containing the damaging or difficult development of Iran, by withdrawing from the one remaining agreement?" she stated.

    "Or do we help it more by keeping the small anchor we have in order maybe to exert pressure in other areas?"

    FILE - This Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, file photo provided by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) shows the launch of the U.S. military's land-based Aegis missile defense testing system, that later intercepted an intermediate range ballistic missile, from the Pacific Missile Range Facility on the island of Kauai in Hawaii
    © AP Photo / Mark Wright/Missile Defense Agency
    German Ex-Air Force General: 'US Betrayed European Security'
    Merkel's speech received a standing ovation, with only Russian and Chinese representatives, as well as the US president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, remaining seated. Pence's speech ended in an awkward silence, The New York Times reports.

    "The two speeches were a reminder of how far apart Europe and the United States are on a range of global issues," the newspaper wrote.

    Observers were "struck" with the difference in tone and the reception of the two speeches, the New York Times reports.

    "In contrast to Merkel's visionary outward-looking speech that triggered warm applause, Mr. Pence delivered a stilted defense of Trump's achievements to a sceptical audience," noted Amanda Sloat, a scholar with the Brookings Institution in Washington DC and a former Obama administration official.

    Related:

    Merkel: Disarmament Efforts Must Include US, Russia, EU and China
    Merkel's Successor: Russia's Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Can't Be Cancelled
    Merkel Said to be OK With Macron Abruptly Cancelling Joint Address in Munich
    Munich Conference Participants Should Respond to New Terror Threats – Merkel
    Merkel's "Tear Moment" Amid Talks With Obama on Eurozone Crisis Disclosed
    Merkel Announces EU Reached Agreement on Nord Stream 2 – Reports
    Merkel: 'EU Wants to Play Its Part in Venezuela'
    Tags:
    Munich Security Conference, Mike Pence, Angela Merkel, Russia, Iran, Germany, United States

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies Leading the Charge: Female Defence Ministers From All Around the Globe
    Ladies Leading the Charge: Female Defence Ministers From All Around the Globe
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse