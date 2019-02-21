US House Launches Plan to Oust Trump With Testimony From Cohen – Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Democrats in the US House of Representatives are beginning a campaign to oust President Donald Trump from office, with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s testimony to the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, the committee’s senior Republican Congressman Jim Jordan charged on Thursday.

"Chairman [Elijah] Cummings first major hearing will feature Michael Cohen as phase one of the Democrats’ coordinated campaign to remove the president from office," Jordan said in a press release.

Cummings took over the Oversight Committee after Democrats gained control of the House in November’s mid-term elections.

READ MORE: Trump Plays Down Impeachment Talks, Takes Aim at MSM After Russiagate Report

© AP Photo / Paul Sancya Trump Impeachment Call Gets 5 Times More Coverage Than 'White Supremacy' Remarks

Jordan charged that Cohen was invited "just to satisfy Tom Steyer," — a billionaire Democrat who is funding a campaign to impeach Trump – "and other political forces on the left."

Jordan said Republicans on the committee will resist attempts by Cummings to limit the scope of questions by questioning Cohen on crimes to which the former Trump lawyer has pleaded guilty.

Cohen, Trump’s former fixer, has pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including lying to Congress, financial crimes and campaign finance violations, while cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential campaign.

READ MORE: Brother of Legendary Drug Lord Escobar Tries to Crowdfund Trump's Impeachment

Russia has repeatedly denied any attempts to influence the election outcome, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the defeat of Trump's campaign opponent as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of electoral fraud and corruption. The claims of collusion have also been repeatedly dismissed by both Moscow and Trump, who has called Mueller's probe a "witch hunt."