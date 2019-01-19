Register
    US President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 4, 2019.

    Trump Plays Down Impeachment Talks, Takes Aim at MSM After Russiagate Report

    US
    Michael Cohen, the US president's long-time fixer, was sentenced to three years in prison last month for tax evasion and paying hush money to Trump's alleged mistresses. Cohen earlier confessed to lying to Congress about the timing of Trump's business negotiations with Russia, but a recent report claims he did so at the behest of his boss.

    Donald Trump has derided the mainstream media and those calling for his impeachment after the publication of BuzzFeed's controversial Trump-Russia story.

    He said that BuzzFeed's "smoking gun" report, which alleged that he had instructed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about his business dealings with Russia, undermined the credibility of the mainstream media after Special Counsel Mueller called it "not accurate".

    TV networks such as CNN and MSNBC have dedicated much of their airtime to the report; according to The Daily Caller, their anchors and guests floated the word "impeach" close to 200 times on Friday.

    Donald Trump, however, stated that impeachment would result in a stock market crash.

    He once again lamented his unfair treatment by the media.

    His opponents went on to call for his impeachment and challenged his economic numbers.

    Some commenters, on the other hand, rallied to his defence, arguing that Trump doing his job is not an impeachable offence.

    BuzzFeed's bombshell piece has been the talk of the town in the United States. The media outlet dropped a claim that Michael Cohen was told by Donald Trump to lie to US congressmen — he reportedly told him to say the he was planning abandon plans for a real estate project in Moscow in January 2016, while, in fact, the negotiations continued through June. Additionally, BuzzFeed stated, citing two unnamed US officials, that Cohen was planning a trip to Russia for Donald Trump to meet with Vladimir Putin.

    The White House has dismissed the allegations as "ridiculous", and a spokesman for Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Donald Trump's alleged collusion with Russia, disputed the report. According to The Washington Post, Mueller's office calling it "not accurate" referred to the whole story, rather than parts of it.

    BuzzFeed insisted that it had cited reliable sources and requested clarification from the special counsel.

