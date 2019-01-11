Register
20:47 GMT +311 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 4, 2019.

    Brother of Legendary Drug Lord Escobar Tries to Crowdfund Trump's Impeachment

    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The campaign was eventually suspended by the crowdfunding platform after amassing a little over 20 per cent of the target amount, prompting Escobar to consider an alternative site, using cryptocurrency donations.

    Roberto Escobar, the brother of the late notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and one of the founders of the Medellin drug cartel, recently managed to raise millions of dollars via the GoFundMe platform in an attempt to impeach US President Donald Trump, TMZ reports.

    According to the media outlet, the campaign managed to raise over $10.7 million in just 10 hours but was unable to reach its $50 million goal as the crowdfunding platform "yanked the page to investigate where the money was going".

    As Roberto explained, the fundraiser’s aim was to bankroll "intelligence research, lobby firms and lawyers" who would help the Trump impeachment effort.

    White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    You Shall Not Impeach! Sarah Sanders Tackles Tlaib’s Anti-Trump Rant
    With his GoFundMe effort apparently thwarted, Escobar is now reportedly seeking to raise the required funds via a different site by “accepting cryptocurrency donations instead of government regulated funds”.

    READ MORE: Trump Dismisses Democrats' Threats of Impeachment, Insists He Did Nothing Wrong

    His efforts came after several incoming Democrat lawmakers called for Trump to be impeached, though the president himself dismissed these threats, insisting that the Democrats are only looking to forcefully remove him because they know their party cannot defeat him in the next election.

    In March 2018, Roberto also introduced his very own virtual currency, dubbed "diet bitcoin" (DDX), insisting that it would serve as a viable alternative to bitcoin, which he described as the "CIA’s BTC scam".

    READ MORE: Diet Bitcoin: Digital Currency From Drug Shot Pablo Escobar's Bro Coming Soon

    Related:

    Lindsey Graham: Trump ‘Lying About Sex’ Isn’t Enough for Impeachment
    'Making a Move Towards Impeachment Will be Disastrous for US' - Ex-US Lawmaker
    President Trump May Face Impeachment, Jail Term – House Democrats
    Tags:
    drug lord, impeachment, crowdfunding, Roberto Escobar, Donald Trump, United States, Colombia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 January
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse