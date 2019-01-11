Brother of Legendary Drug Lord Escobar Tries to Crowdfund Trump's Impeachment

The campaign was eventually suspended by the crowdfunding platform after amassing a little over 20 per cent of the target amount, prompting Escobar to consider an alternative site, using cryptocurrency donations.

Roberto Escobar, the brother of the late notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and one of the founders of the Medellin drug cartel, recently managed to raise millions of dollars via the GoFundMe platform in an attempt to impeach US President Donald Trump, TMZ reports.

According to the media outlet, the campaign managed to raise over $10.7 million in just 10 hours but was unable to reach its $50 million goal as the crowdfunding platform "yanked the page to investigate where the money was going".

As Roberto explained, the fundraiser’s aim was to bankroll "intelligence research, lobby firms and lawyers" who would help the Trump impeachment effort.

© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik You Shall Not Impeach! Sarah Sanders Tackles Tlaib’s Anti-Trump Rant

With his GoFundMe effort apparently thwarted, Escobar is now reportedly seeking to raise the required funds via a different site by “accepting cryptocurrency donations instead of government regulated funds”.

READ MORE: Trump Dismisses Democrats' Threats of Impeachment, Insists He Did Nothing Wrong

His efforts came after several incoming Democrat lawmakers called for Trump to be impeached, though the president himself dismissed these threats, insisting that the Democrats are only looking to forcefully remove him because they know their party cannot defeat him in the next election.

In March 2018, Roberto also introduced his very own virtual currency, dubbed "diet bitcoin" (DDX), insisting that it would serve as a viable alternative to bitcoin, which he described as the "CIA’s BTC scam".

READ MORE: Diet Bitcoin: Digital Currency From Drug Shot Pablo Escobar's Bro Coming Soon