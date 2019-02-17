Register
07:38 GMT +3
17 February 2019
    US President Donald Trump speaks about a state of emergency from the Rose Garden of the White House February 15, 2019 in Washington, DC.

    Trump Asks EU Allies to 'Take Back Over 800' Daesh Fighters Captured in Syria

    US
    US President Donald Trump urged on Saturday "Britain, France, Germany and other European allies" to take back the Daesh militants captured by the US in Syria, hinting at the release of the fighters, if the EU allies refuse to put them on trial.

    In a twitter post Trump said that "the U.S. does not want to watch as these ISIS[Daesh] fighters permeate Europe, which is where they are expected to go", hinting at the efforts made by the US troops in Syria on fighting Daesh and its associates.

    According to The Sunday Telegraph, the US administration officials fear that some of the 800 detained soldiers could wreak havoc unless European governments put them on trial. Moreover, senior US officials have reportedly warned that the EU was running out of time to take back their jihadists captured in Syria.

    Kadiza Sultana, left, Shamima Begum, centre and and Amira Abase going through security at Gatwick airport, before they caught their flight to Turkey on Tuesday Feb 17, 2015
    © AP Photo / Metropolitan Police
    Justice Secretary Warns of 'Dangers' for UK Public Amid Reports of Daesh Bride Return
    The terror threat has remained high in the EU in recent years. European countries have faced a number of bloody terror acts, most notably a concert bombing in Manchester on 22 May 2017, which claimed lives of 23 people.

    According to Scotland Yard, around 200 UK jihadists, who went to Syria to fight alongside the Daesh militants, are thought to be alive and could decide to come home, something that would be a serious threat to national and European security.

    Meanwhile, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said in a press release on Thursday that some Daesh fighters an its associates are trying to escape the battlefield in Syria by hiding among civilians fleeing fighting.

    READ MORE: Daesh Shoot Wives as Families Flee Terrorists' Last Foothold in Syria — Reports

    The United States has been operating in Syria at the helm of an international coalition since 2014, without securing approval from either Damascus or the United Nations Security Council.

    Kurdish forces capture terrorist militants trying to flee in hijabs. File photo.
    © Photo: YouTube/SDF Press Center
    Daesh Fighters Dressing as Women to Avoid Capture by YPG in Syria – Reports
    While President Donald Trump declared in December that Daesh has been defeated, the Inspector General report described the terror group as a potent force of battle-hardened and well-disciplined fighters that continues to be able to coordinate offensives and counter-offensives, as well as operate as a decentralized insurgency.

    In January, the US Senate rebuked Trump's plan to begin withdrawing US forces from Syria and Afghanistan, with lawmakers approving legislation sponsored by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opposing a troop pullout. Certain members of the US Congress and Trump's White House advisers have attempted to walk back the president’s announcement that some 2,000 US troops in Syria would come home within a month, stressing the Daesh is not yet defeated.

    READ MORE: EU Law Enforcement Agency Warns of Increased Terror Threat as Daesh Collapses

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.

