Register
02:57 GMT +303 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The seal of the US Department of State

    US Formally Withdraws from INF Treaty – Official Statement

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    202

    The document announcing Washington’s withdrawal from the 1987 agreement was published on the US State Department website late Saturday.

    On 2 January 2019 the US State Department published an official statement declaring that the United States has withdrawn from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty. The withdrawal process will be complete in six months, according to the document.

    Similar to a NATO statement made one day ago, the US State Department claimed that Russia is in "material breach" of the INF treaty, citing the 9M729 missile (NATO classification SSC-8), which can reportedly travel beyond the 500-kilometer limit noted in the agreement.

    "In accordance with customary international law, the United States has suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty, effective today," it reads.

    "The United States has concluded that extraordinary events related to the subject matter of the Treaty arising from Russia's continued noncompliance have jeopardized the United States' supreme interests, and the United States can no longer be restricted by the Treaty while Russia openly violates it," the document states.

    The US issued Russia "and other Treaty Parties" formal notice that Washington will withdraw in six months, as required by Article XV of the INF agreement.

    "If Russia does not return to full and verifiable compliance with the Treaty by eliminating all 9M729 missiles, their launchers, and associated equipment in this six-month period, the Treaty will terminate," the statement says.

    ​The document says Washington has "gone to tremendous lengths to preserve the INF Treaty, engaging with Russian officials more than 30 times in nearly six years to discuss Russia's violation, including at the highest levels of government."

    The US statement uses a pointed tone in the final paragraph, claiming that Washington "takes its treaty obligations seriously and will not stand idle when others flout their obligations."

    "Violations of treaty obligations must have consequences," it reads.

    Tomahawk Cruise Missile
    © AP Photo/ John McCutcheon
    US Retains Right to Revoke Notice of Withdrawal From INF Deal – State Department
    According to the statement, the US seeks arms control that is "verifiable and enforceable; and includes partners that comply responsibly with their obligations."

    The document reiterates that the US "stands ready to engage with Russia on arms control negotiations that meet these criteria."

    Responding to the official notice, the Russian Foreign Ministry published an official statement of its own condemning Washington's decision.

    "Russia has done the maximum of what was possible to save the Treaty," the statement reads. "We have repeatedly tried to bring the Americans to professional discussion, offered concrete initiatives aimed to find solutions to mutual accusations. As a sign of good will, we engaged in an unprecedented level of transparency that exceeded the Treaty demands. However, all our efforts were either ignored or blocked by the US, who long embarked on destruction of the INF in order to get rid of restrictions on their missile potential."

    On Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Washington has failed to present evidence proving alleged Russian violations of the treaty, "apart from Tweets".

    As seen from a window outside the Oval Office, President Donald Trump gives a prime-time address about border security Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2018, at the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    INF Pullout is 'Theatre by Trump to Distract From Internal Problems' – Activist
    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that, as a retaliatory measure, Moscow is also suspending its participation in the INF nuclear treaty following the US decision to end the deal.

    "We will proceed as follows. Our response will be reciprocal. US partners have announced that they were suspending their participation in the [INF] Treaty, and we are suspending it as well. They have announced that they are engaged in research and development, and we will do the same thing," Putin said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

    Russia has repeatedly denied it possesses ground-based missiles capable of striking targets 500-5,500 kilometers distant. The 9M729, according to Russian military officials, has a range of only 450 kilometers.

    By 1991, four years after the treaty was signed, Russia had completed its obligations under the agreement by scrapping 1,846 missiles, while the US — under the same terms — scrapped 846 missiles.

    Russia has repeatedly accused the US of INF treaty violations. On February 2, the Russian embassy in the US published a press release from the Russian Ministry of Defense stating that in 2017 the "Raytheon military-industrial corporation in the city of Tucson, Arizona, has launched a program of expansion and upgrade of production facilities in order to create medium and shorter-range missiles banned by the INF Treaty."

    Related:

    Russian MoD Shows PHOTO of US Plant Set to Produce Missiles Banned Under INF
    US' Unilateral Exit From INF Worsens International Security Situation - Medvedev
    Finland Calls Russia, US to Continue Dialogue on INF Treaty - Foreign Ministry
    US Was Preparing to Produce Missiles Banned Under INF Over Past 2 Years - MoD
    From 'Bad News' to 'Full Support': How World Powers Reacted to INF's Collapse
    Poland Plays Down Reported Plans to Host US Nukes Amid INF Treaty Collapse
    Russia Suspends INF Deal With US, Putin Directs Ministers Not to Start New Talks
    Tags:
    notice, withdrawal, statement, INF Treaty, Russian Foreign Ministry, U.S. Department of State, Mike Pompeo, Maria Zakharova, Vladimir Putin, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Figure Skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva Participates in Finals at Grand Prix Among Figure Skaters in Vancouver
    Ice Melts: Compilation of Outrageously Hot Outfits Worn by Figure Skaters
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse