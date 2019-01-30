Register
05:29 GMT +330 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man walks past a graffiti, denouncing strikes by U.S. drones in Yemen, painted on a wall in Sanaa, Yemen on November 13, 2014

    Senate, House to Reintroduce Resolution to End US Role in Yemen War - Sanders

    © REUTERS / Khaled Abdullah
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties will make another legislative attempt on Wednesday to halt the United States' involvement in the war in Yemen, Senator Bernie Sanders' office said in a press release on Tuesday.

    "Senators Bernie Sanders, Mike Lee and Chris Murphy, along with Representatives Ro Khanna and Mark Pocan will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce the reintroduction of a resolution to end US support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen," the release said.

    The effort marks the latest attempt by lawmakers to adopt a version of the Yemen War Powers Act, which Sanders and other lawmakers have previously tried to pass through the Congress. During the most recent effort to advance the legislation in December, the Senate passed the resolution, but the Republican-controlled House of Representatives blocked it.

    Since then, Democrats have gained control of the House, and many of them have signaled support for the resolution.

    READ MORE: ICRC Sends Staff to Yemen, Readies for Prisoner Exchanges — Regional Chief

    Smoke rises after Saudi-led airstrikes hit a food factory in Sanaa, Yemen. (File)
    © AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
    Two Blasts Hit South of Yemen's Capital Sanaa - Reports
    Yemen has been gripped by a civil war with the government headed by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi fighting the rebel Houthi movement. The government is backed by a Saudi-led coalition, which has been carrying out airstrikes targeting the Houthis since March 2015. Multiple human rights organizations have criticized the coalition for indiscriminate bombings which have result in significant civilian casualties and a humanitarian catastrophe.

    The last round of peace consultations in Sweden in mid-December resulted in the signing of the Stockholm agreement by the government of Yemen and the Houthi rebels. The agreement set out measures for prisoner exchanges, on a ceasefire in Al Hudaydah port, among other humanitarian initiatives.

    READ MORE: US Program Trained UAE Pilots for Airstrikes Targeting Yemen

    The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release in early January that the US forces carried out a total of 36 airstrikes in Yemen last year, noting that the al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is taking advantage of the situation in Yemen to use the country as a base for plotting, directing and encouraging terror attacks abroad.

    *al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    In 2018, US Killed Dozens in Its ‘Illegal’ Drone War in Yemen
    Netflix Removes Episode of Show Criticizing Riyadh Over Khashoggi, Yemen War
    Friday News Roundup: Senate Defunds War in Yemen; Trump Advisors Sentenced
    Vote on US Withdrawal From Yemen War Comes ‘Too Late,’ But Still Sends Message
    US Senate Votes to End Military Assistance in Yemen War
    Tags:
    end, legislation, war, US House, US Senate, Bernie Sanders, Yemen, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse