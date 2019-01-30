Senate, House to Reintroduce Resolution to End US Role in Yemen War - Sanders

"Senators Bernie Sanders, Mike Lee and Chris Murphy, along with Representatives Ro Khanna and Mark Pocan will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce the reintroduction of a resolution to end US support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen," the release said.
The effort marks the latest attempt by lawmakers to adopt a version of the Yemen War Powers Act, which Sanders and other lawmakers have previously tried to pass through the Congress. During the most recent effort to advance the legislation in December, the Senate passed the resolution, but the Republican-controlled House of Representatives blocked it.
Since then, Democrats have gained control of the House, and many of them have signaled support for the resolution.
READ MORE: ICRC Sends Staff to Yemen, Readies for Prisoner Exchanges — Regional Chief
The last round of peace consultations in Sweden in mid-December resulted in the signing of the Stockholm agreement by the government of Yemen and the Houthi rebels. The agreement set out measures for prisoner exchanges, on a ceasefire in Al Hudaydah port, among other humanitarian initiatives.
READ MORE: US Program Trained UAE Pilots for Airstrikes Targeting Yemen
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release in early January that the US forces carried out a total of 36 airstrikes in Yemen last year, noting that the al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is taking advantage of the situation in Yemen to use the country as a base for plotting, directing and encouraging terror attacks abroad.
*al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
