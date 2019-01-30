Senate, House to Reintroduce Resolution to End US Role in Yemen War - Sanders

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties will make another legislative attempt on Wednesday to halt the United States' involvement in the war in Yemen, Senator Bernie Sanders' office said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Senators Bernie Sanders, Mike Lee and Chris Murphy, along with Representatives Ro Khanna and Mark Pocan will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce the reintroduction of a resolution to end US support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen," the release said.

The effort marks the latest attempt by lawmakers to adopt a version of the Yemen War Powers Act, which Sanders and other lawmakers have previously tried to pass through the Congress. During the most recent effort to advance the legislation in December, the Senate passed the resolution, but the Republican-controlled House of Representatives blocked it.

Since then, Democrats have gained control of the House, and many of them have signaled support for the resolution.

READ MORE: ICRC Sends Staff to Yemen, Readies for Prisoner Exchanges — Regional Chief

© AP Photo / Hani Mohammed Two Blasts Hit South of Yemen's Capital Sanaa - Reports

Yemen has been gripped by a civil war with the government headed by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi fighting the rebel Houthi movement. The government is backed by a Saudi-led coalition, which has been carrying out airstrikes targeting the Houthis since March 2015. Multiple human rights organizations have criticized the coalition for indiscriminate bombings which have result in significant civilian casualties and a humanitarian catastrophe.

The last round of peace consultations in Sweden in mid-December resulted in the signing of the Stockholm agreement by the government of Yemen and the Houthi rebels. The agreement set out measures for prisoner exchanges, on a ceasefire in Al Hudaydah port, among other humanitarian initiatives.

READ MORE: US Program Trained UAE Pilots for Airstrikes Targeting Yemen

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release in early January that the US forces carried out a total of 36 airstrikes in Yemen last year, noting that the al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is taking advantage of the situation in Yemen to use the country as a base for plotting, directing and encouraging terror attacks abroad.

*al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

