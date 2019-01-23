Register
15:08 GMT +323 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Workers from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) stand on the tarmac as emergency medical aid from the ICRC is offloaded off a plane following its arrival at the international airport in Sanaa on April 10, 2015

    ICRC Sends Staff to Yemen, Readies for Prisoner Exchanges - Regional Chief

    © AFP 2018 / MOHAMMED HUWAIS
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has begun preparations in Yemen to facilitate the exchange of prisoners between the government and the Houthis, in particular, by sending its staff to the country and getting planes ready for transfers of detainees, the ICRC regional director for the Near and Middle East, said.

    "We have increased our personnel in Yemen, flying in 15 delegates dedicated to the operation. We are rehabilitating the locations where detainees will be gathered before being transported to the airport. We, together with the Yemen Red Crescent Society, are preparing to provide medical assistance to detainees in need. And we are preparing two planes, each with a capacity of 200 passengers, to shuttle detainees between Sana’a and Sayoun", ICRC regional director for the Near and Middle East Fabrizio Carboni said in a statement.

    Carboni added that the ICRC hoped to see progress on the prisoner swap between the two warring sides in Yemen in the next few days.

    "The latest meeting of the Supervisory Committee in Amman allowed for further discussion on the exchanged lists of detainees, a process we hope sees progress in the coming days", Carboni noted.

    READ MORE: Saudi-Led Coalition Airstrikes Pound Yemeni Capital — Reports

    Smoke rises after Saudi-led airstrikes hit a food factory in Sanaa, Yemen. (File)
    © AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
    Two Blasts Hit South of Yemen's Capital Sanaa - Reports
    Jordan's capital, Amman, hosted a three-day meeting between representatives of the Yemeni government and Houthis on the implementation of a prisoner exchange agreement commencing on January 16. A government source told Sputnik that both sides would have 10 days since the exchange of each other’s lists of prisoners to provide their feedback on the lists. The sides also agreed to set up committees, one on missing persons and another one on dead prisoners at the conclusion of the meeting.

    Prisoner exchanges fall within the framework of an agreement reached in Sweden after the most recent round of consultations on Yemen’s peace settlement peace process took place in mid-December. Other humanitarian measures agreed during the consultations included the maintenance of a ceasefire in Yemen’s port city of Al Hodeidah.

    Related:

    Two Blasts Hit South of Yemen's Capital Sanaa - Reports
    US Program Trained UAE Pilots for Airstrikes Targeting Yemen
    Will the Stockholm Ceasefire in Yemen Hold?
    Blast at Southern Yemen Market Claims 2 Lives, Injures 10 – Source
    Tags:
    personnel, prisoner exchange, Houthi, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse