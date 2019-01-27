Register
12:41 GMT +327 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Donald Trump hits out of the sand on the first hole of the Poppy Hills Golf Course

    Donald Trump's Golf Course Fires Dozen Illegal Immigrant Workers - Reports

    © AP Photo / Jeff Chiu
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    This is the second time in two months Donald Trump's golf club was revealed to have hired undocumented immigrants. In early December, a housekeeper who had worked at his property in New Jersey said that her supervisors had known of her immigration status.

    Donald Trump's golf club in New York is said to have kicked out a dozen immigrant workers with fake documents this month.

    The club's managers have reportedly been aware that their employees were staying in the country illegally but turned a blind eye to the violation.

    "This is bogus. People have been there for 12, 13, 14 years," lawyer Anibal Romero told The Post. He added that one of the migrants had the keys to the bedroom of Donald Trump's third child, Eric.

    Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organisation, which operates his father's golf clubs worldwide, has commented on the firings.

    "We are making a broad effort to identify any employee who has given false and fraudulent documents to unlawfully gain employment," he said. "Where identified, any such individual will be terminated immediately."

    This comes on the heels of last month's revelations from a Guatemalan housekeeper from Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, who said she had been working at the president's property for five years without an official legal status.

    READ MORE: Damn Lies and Statistics: Trump’s Inaccuracies About His Border Wall — Report

    Victoria Morales confessed that there were other undocumented workers at the club and that at least two managers had been aware of their legal status.

    Anibal Romero, who also represents the Bedminster workers, earlier said that he had handed their fake green cards and Social security numbers in to the New Jersey Attorney General's office. The FBI then picked up the case and launched a probe into whether the club's managers had issued the fraudulent documents.

    A headline on a television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Shutdown Aftermath: No Trump Wall, $6 Billion Lost, Says Wall Street

    Donald Trump has been a staunch opponent of illegal immigration, which he says poses a threat to national security. He has moved to end the Obama-era DACA programme, which allows hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens who were brought to the US as children to remain and work in the country.

    Perhaps a more famous project is his long-promised physical barrier on the Mexico border, which the US president said would stem illegal immigration. The Democratic lawmakers, however, flatly failed to provide the funding for a border wall — something that resulted in a lapse in federal spending and a month-long partial government shutdown.

    Trump ordered the government to re-open on Friday, threatening to repeat the shutdown or declare a national emergency if he doesn't have his spending bill on the table by 15 February.

    Related:

    Trump’s Wall is ‘Cave’ as Internet Reacts to 35 Day Gov’t Shutdown End (PHOTOS)
    The Telegraph Apologies, Agrees to Pay Compensation to Melania Trump
    Donald Trump Starts 'Immediate' Talks With Democrats as Shutdown Halted
    Gov’t to Reopen: Worker Actions & Rising Discontent Force Trump’s Hand
    WEF: Big Test for Brazil’s Bolsonaro, Absence of Trump, Protests on Promenade
    Tags:
    illegal immigrants, golf, Trump Organization, Donald Trump, Bedminster, New York, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse