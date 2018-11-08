US Court Rules Against Trump Effort to Rescind Immigrant Protection Program

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled against the Trump administration's effort to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) program, a court filing revealed on Thursday.

"Upon review, we conclude that plaintiffs are likely to succeed on their claim that the rescission of DACA — at least as justified on this record — is arbitrary, capricious, or otherwise not in accordance with law. We, therefore, affirm the district court's grant of preliminary injunctive relief," the document said.

The ruling comes following the Justice Department request made to the Supreme Court on Monday to review legalities related to winding down DACA, which protects some undocumented immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children from deportation.

At the same time, Washington DC federal judge John Deacon Bates ruled that the Trump administration must restore DACA program, strongly criticizing the president's justification of the program's cancellation.

The DACA program was organized by former President Barack Obama by an executive order in 2012 and allowed temporary residency and work privileges to the undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children, known as "Dreamers."

On September 5, 2017, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced DACA's termination with a six-month delay to allow the authorities to close pending applications and renewals, and give the US Congress a chance to pass legislation to make DACA permanent.

Shortly after becoming a president in January of 2017, Trump signed an executive order to initiate the border wall project.