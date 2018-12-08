Register
20:37 GMT +308 December 2018
    The clubhouse of Trump National Golf Club is seen from the media van, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, Bedminster, N.J., before a President Donald Trump meets with state leaders about prison reform.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

    Twitter on Fire as Trump's Housekeeper Turns Out to Be Illegal Migrant

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    US
    0 10

    Victoria Morales, an illegal migrant from Guatemala, who has been cleaning Donald Trump's Golf Club in New Jersey for the past five years, spoke out publicly about the "humiliation" she and other workers were going through, while "helping him make money". She shared her story with the New York Times through her lawyer this week.

    "We are tired of the abuse, the insults, the way he talks about us when he knows that we are here helping him make money. We sweat it out to attend to his every need," Victoria Morales said to the New York Times.

    According to Victoria's revelations, she has been living in the US since 1999, when she illegally crossed the country and found a job, using phony documents. In 2013 she was hired by Donald Trump to work at his property in New Jersey.

    Mexicans join hands to form a symbolic human wall along the Rio Grande, which marks the border between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Christian Torres
    Trump Demands Immediate Deportations: We Cannot Allow Illegal Migrants to 'Invade Our Country'
    Trump's ex-housekeeper said that there were other migrants, who were working without legal permission, and, though, no evidence that Trump or people close to him (Morales reportedly told about Trump Organization executives) knew about that, at least two Golf Club's supervisors were aware of the situation, according to the New York Times.

    After Victoria's story was released no straight response neither from the White House, nor from the Trump Organization was given. However, Amanda Miller, a spokeswoman for the Trump Organization made a broad statement.

    READ MORE: White House Allows Troops to Use Lethal Force Amid Caravan Arrival at US Border

     "We have tens of thousands of employees across our properties and have very strict hiring practices. If an employee submitted false documentation in an attempt to circumvent the law, they will be terminated immediately," she said.

    Victoria's story led to a discussion in Twitter, where people shared their view on Trump's stance on migrants.

    While some of the Twitter-users were accusing Trump's double-standard policy…

     

    The others made jokes of the US President's "hiring policy".

    Some users expressed their concerns over Victoria's future and noted her courage.

     

    Donald Trump is well known for his harsh stance on illegal immigration, which figured central in his Presidential campaign.

