Twitter on Fire as Trump's Housekeeper Turns Out to Be Illegal Migrant

Victoria Morales, an illegal migrant from Guatemala, who has been cleaning Donald Trump's Golf Club in New Jersey for the past five years, spoke out publicly about the "humiliation" she and other workers were going through, while "helping him make money". She shared her story with the New York Times through her lawyer this week.

"We are tired of the abuse, the insults, the way he talks about us when he knows that we are here helping him make money. We sweat it out to attend to his every need," Victoria Morales said to the New York Times.

According to Victoria's revelations, she has been living in the US since 1999, when she illegally crossed the country and found a job, using phony documents. In 2013 she was hired by Donald Trump to work at his property in New Jersey.

Trump Demands Immediate Deportations: We Cannot Allow Illegal Migrants to 'Invade Our Country'

Trump's ex-housekeeper said that there were other migrants, who were working without legal permission, and, though, no evidence that Trump or people close to him (Morales reportedly told about Trump Organization executives) knew about that, at least two Golf Club's supervisors were aware of the situation, according to the New York Times.

After Victoria's story was released no straight response neither from the White House, nor from the Trump Organization was given. However, Amanda Miller, a spokeswoman for the Trump Organization made a broad statement.

"We have tens of thousands of employees across our properties and have very strict hiring practices. If an employee submitted false documentation in an attempt to circumvent the law, they will be terminated immediately," she said.

Victoria's story led to a discussion in Twitter, where people shared their view on Trump's stance on migrants.

While some of the Twitter-users were accusing Trump's double-standard policy…

Trump never expects these rules to apply to him. — Laura Walker 🍸🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🎄 (@LauraWalkerKC) 6 декабря 2018 г.

When undocumented immigrants are illegal, only the rich will have undocumented immigrants. — Loch Lamora (@LamoraLoch) 6 декабря 2018 г.

The others made jokes of the US President's "hiring policy".

Good bye Ms.Morales job.

Skell @realDonaldTrump will just publicly and loudly fire her while secretly and quietly hiring another undocumented immigrant to replace her.

And the #MAGA folk will be easily fooled AGAIN. — A. McCormick (@AMcCorm77526975) 6 декабря 2018 г.

Some users expressed their concerns over Victoria's future and noted her courage.

She knows she'll be deported, but at least she exposed him, though nothing matters to GOP. — Alexandra Rosas (@GDRPempress) 6 декабря 2018 г.

Now I’m worried for her. — Just call me Bonnie! (@bonitalea) 6 декабря 2018 г.

She is one of the bravest people i have ever seen — Rachel Morrissey (@toughbunny1) 6 декабря 2018 г.

Why am I not surprised. I wish her luck. — kdino (@kdino) 6 декабря 2018 г.

Donald Trump is well known for his harsh stance on illegal immigration, which figured central in his Presidential campaign.