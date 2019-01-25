Register
17:06 GMT +325 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Jared Kushner, is pictured before being decorated with the Mexican Order of the Aztec Eagle by Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto in Buenos Aires, on November 30, 2018

    Kushner Trumped Top Secret Clearance Process After Two Rejections – Report

    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Earlier this week, the US House Oversight Committee launched a probe into the White House security clearance process, in a bid to shed more light on how Jared Kushner managed to gain access to highly classified information.

    Although Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, was denied a top secret clearance both times he applied, the rejection was finally overruled, NBC News cited unnamed sources as saying.

    The sources claimed that Kushner's clearance application was rejected by two career White House security but approved by their supervisor Carl Kline, an ex-Pentagon employee who was nominated director of the personnel security office in the Executive Office of the President in May 2017.

    READ MORE: Jared Kushner Back-Channeling Most of Mexico-US Agenda – Ex-Diplomat

    Kushner became "one of at least 30 cases in which Kline overruled career security experts and approved a top secret clearance for incoming Trump officials despite unfavourable information", the sources said, adding the number of  the rejections that were overruled is unprecedented.

    The White House security specialists rejected Kushner's application after an FBI background check raised concerns about potential foreign influence on Trump's son-in-law.

    The check included questions related to Kushner's family business, foreign contacts and travel as well as meetings he had during the 2016 US election campaign.

    READ MORE: Kushner Companies Under Investigation Over Visa Investment Program Use — Reports

    Separately, the sources claimed that Kushner even tried to gain access to "sensitive compartmented information", or SCI, which includes the US government's most sensitive secrets and is overseen by the CIA.

    After Kushner's file went to the CIA for a ruling on SCI, one of the agency's officials reportedly wondered how Trump's son-in-low got even a top secret clearance before he rejected Kushner's clearance to review SCI materials.

    Both the White House and the CIA declined to comment on the matter.

    READ MORE: WaPo Journo Pushes Congress to Probe Ties Trump and Kushner Had to Saudis

    Earlier this week, Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, chairman of the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform, said in a letter to the White House obtained by NBC News that the committee is "launching an investigation into the White House security clearance process, an inquiry that promises to put a spotlight on how President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, overcame concerns to gain access to highly classified information".

    White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during the American Leadership in Emerging Technology event with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump Considering Kushner for Next White House Chief of Staff - Reports
    According to him, the probe's goal is to determine "the extent to which the nation's most highly guarded secrets were provided to officials who should not have had access to them".

    The investigation comes after The Washington Post reported last February that at least four countries, including the United Arab Emirates, China, Israel and Mexico, had privately discussed ways to manipulate Kushner to their advantage.

    Related:

    US Presidential Adviser Kushner Used Private Email for WH Business
    US Lawmaker Calls for Investigation of Kushner's Use of Private Email
    Kushner Testified Trump Team Had No Contacts With WikiLeaks - Attorney
    Kushner Reportedly Sought Bolton's Advice Before McMaster's Ouster
    Tags:
    clearance, application, rejection, security, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse