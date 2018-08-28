Register
04:48 GMT +328 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during the American Leadership in Emerging Technology event with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington

    White House Aide Kushner’s Firm Fined $210K for Falsifying Permit Papers

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    210

    White House adviser Jared Kushner’s family real-estate company has been fined more than $200,000 by New York City regulators following an investigation into allegations the construction company falsified documents to get around tenants’ rights laws in the city.

    In all, the company was fined "for filing 42 false applications for construction on more than a dozen buildings," AP reported, although Housing Rights Initiative found Kushner Cos had filed at least 80 false applications from 2013 to 2016. Tax documents subsequently demonstrated that over 300 rent-controlled units were erased by the company's falsified paperwork.

    Natalie Portman arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Annihilation at the Regency Village Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss/Invision
    Portman Says Her Harvard Classmate 'Supervillain' Kushner 'Exfoliated' Friends

    An investigation by the Associated Press in March revealed that Kushner Companies frequently filed false construction permits by lying about not having tenants in buildings that were actually full of tenants protected by rent regulation and other laws.

    The purpose of those falsifications? To drive out tenants it couldn't otherwise evict and then turn the residences around for much higher prices.

    Kushner, husband to US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, is also one of the president's closest aides. While Kushner's signature isn't present on any of the documents in question, the infractions happened under his leadership of the company, prior to his time working in the White House, The Hill noted Monday.

    The report drew the attention of the city council and state attorney's office, which subpoenaed the relevant documents, Fox reported.

    White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during the American Leadership in Emerging Technology event with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Kushner's Company Admits Meeting Qatar Officials, Says Turned Down Financing

    Separately, nonprofit watchdog group Housing Initiative also alleged Monday that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen did the same thing on an even larger scale, the New York Times noted.

    The AP expose described a situation faced by tenants in three buildings in Queens owned by Kushner Cos. While the company indicated on construction permit applications in 2015 that the buildings had no tenants under rent regulation, tax records indicate that the buildings had at least 94 rent-controlled units at the time Kushner Cos bought it. Residents complained about constant construction noise, with "banging, drilling, dust and leaking water that they believe were part of targeted harassment to get them to leave and clear the way for higher-paying renters," AP noted.

    Two years later, the report noted, Kushner Cos sold the properties for over 50 percent profit.

    None of this would have been possible had Kushner Cos properly indicated the number of residents to the city government. It would have prompted regulatory oversight, such as surveillance of construction crews and unscheduled "sweeps" to ensure construction crews weren't harassing tenants into leaving, the AP report noted.

    Related:

    Trump Advisor Kushner Makes Unannounced Saudi Arabia Visit - Reports
    Ivanka Trump, Kushner Facing Lawsuit Over Incomplete Asset Disclosure - Reports
    Stop Abortions, More Funding: Trump, Kushner Tried to 'Bribe' Planned Parenthood
    Boris Johnson to Show Kushner 'Red Lines' Over Israel-Palestine Plan – Reports
    Hamas Slams Kushner as 'Spokesman for Israeli Occupation' Amid Gaza Violence
    Tags:
    fines, tenants, control, renting, construction permits, faked documents, Jared Kushner, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse