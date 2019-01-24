US Sending Extra Forces to Syria to Ensure Security During Withdrawal – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The United States has sent additional troops to Syria, who are expected to help ensure security during the withdrawal of US servicemen from the country, CNN reported citing US defence officials.

If necessary, the soldiers of the additional forces can move around the country and can leave the territory of Syria from time to time, according to the CNN broadcaster.

The US officials did not disclose how much time the withdrawal would take. They also did not provide information on whether it had already started.

The news about the reinforcements comes after an explosion in the Kurdish-held city of Manbij claimed lives of at least four US troops.

In December, US President Donald Trump claimed that the US forces would pull out of Syria since the Daesh* terrorist group had been defeated there. The decision led to resignations of Secretary of Defence James Mattis and US Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to defeat the Daesh Brett McGurk.

* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia