Trump's Approval Rating Reaches Lowest Level Ever Amid Shutdown - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's approval rating has hit its lowest level ever amid rising concerns over the federal government shutdown and the ongoing Russia investigation, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll showed on Wednesday.

Only 40 percent of potential voters approve of Trump's job performance, while 57 percent disapprove of it, the poll found.

The survey showed that more than half of US voters blame Trump and the Republican party for the ongoing partial government shutdown, while only 35 percent think Democrats are responsible for the impasse.

The poll also showed that 57 percent of voters believe that Russia may have "compromising information" on Trump, and they, therefore, see Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as essential. Only 31 percent do not think it is likely that Russia has such information, the poll showed.

Mueller is investigating allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US election, accusations that Moscow has repeatedly denied. Russian officials insist that the allegations were invented to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

American voters are almost equally divided in their support for Trump's demand for funds to build a wall along the US border with Mexico, with 43 percent saying the project is necessary, while 49 percent oppose the plan.

The US federal government has been partially shut down since December 22 as a result of a dispute over the wall between Trump and Congress. Trump has asked Congress to authorize $5.7 billion to build the wall, but Democrats have refused to meet the demand.

The poll was conducted January 18-22 among 1,996 registered voters and has a 2 percent margin of error.

