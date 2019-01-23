US Senators McConnell, Schumer Plan Votes on Border Wall, Reopening Government

Both votes will be on amendments to a supplemental funding bill that sailed through House of Representatives that would provide $12.1 billion to open about one-quarter of the federal government that has been closed since December 22 in a standoff over the border wall, the Senate announced on Thursday.
Democrats in both houses of Congress are demanding that the government reopen, if only temporarily before they will negotiate any funding for a border wall.
Efforts to end the standoff are complicated by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's refusal, thus far, to discuss any money for a wall, even if the government re-opens.
