US Senators McConnell, Schumer Plan Votes on Border Wall, Reopening Government

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell scheduled a Thursday vote to fully fund the border wall demanded by President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded by calling up an amendment that would reopen the government for two weeks with no wall funding, according to the Senate Democrats website.

Both votes will be on amendments to a supplemental funding bill that sailed through House of Representatives that would provide $12.1 billion to open about one-quarter of the federal government that has been closed since December 22 in a standoff over the border wall, the Senate announced on Thursday.

Either or both measures would require 60 votes to move to the Senate floor for final consideration.

Democrats in both houses of Congress are demanding that the government reopen, if only temporarily before they will negotiate any funding for a border wall.

Efforts to end the standoff are complicated by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's refusal, thus far, to discuss any money for a wall, even if the government re-opens.