US Prosecutors Probing Huawei for Alleged Theft of Trade Secrets - Reports

The Wall Street Journal said, citing sources familiar with the matter, that one area of the investigation involves the technology behind a device that T-Mobile used for testing smartphones.
Huawei Technologies founder Ren Zhengfei said Tuesday that the Chinese telecommunication giant had never spied in favor of Beijing or granted access to "improper information" to any country. The Huawei founder stressed that he had "never received any request from any government to provide improper information".
Last week, Polish media reported that one of directors of the Polish office of Huawei and a former high-ranking employee of Poland's Internal Security Agency (ISA) had been arrested in Poland on suspicion of spying for China.
According to the Polish broadcaster TVP, the other suspect, identified as Piotr D., was an employee of the ISA until 2011, where he served as the deputy head of the department for information security, as well as an adviser to the head of the intelligence service. His resignation was reportedly related to a scandal involving corruption during public auctions, but no charges were filed against him. Piotr D. allegedly had access to information on how to operate Poland's government communication system, which secretly transfers sensitive data to the country's leadership.
