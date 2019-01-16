Register
17 January 2019
    Logo of Huawei is seen in front of the local offices of Huawei in Warsaw, Poland January 11, 2019

    US Prosecutors Probing Huawei for Alleged Theft of Trade Secrets - Reports

    © REUTERS / Kacper Pempel
    US
    US Federal prosecutors are investigating Huawei Technologies for allegedly stealing trade secrets from US enterprises and could soon issue an indictment, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

    The Wall Street Journal said, citing sources familiar with the matter, that one area of the investigation involves the technology behind a device that T-Mobile used for testing smartphones.

    Logo for Huawei at a launch event for the Huawei MateBook in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein, File
    China Opposes Ban on Huawei Devices Introduced by Taiwanese Research Institute
    Huawei has recently faced allegations that it is linked to the Chinese government and even involved in espionage on its behalf, something that the company has vehemently denied. Last year, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States banned the Chinese telecommunications giant from participating in government contracts.

    Huawei Technologies founder Ren Zhengfei said Tuesday that the Chinese telecommunication giant had never spied in favor of Beijing or granted access to "improper information" to any country. The Huawei founder stressed that he had "never received any request from any government to provide improper information".

    READ MORE: China Could Respond to Czech Republic, Poland Over Huawei Case — Pundits

    Last week, Polish media reported that one of directors of the Polish office of Huawei and a former high-ranking employee of Poland's Internal Security Agency (ISA) had been arrested in Poland on suspicion of spying for China.

    Security personnel stand near a pillar with the Huawei logo at a launch event for the Huawei MateBook in Beijing, Thursday, May 26, 2016
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    UK Defence Secretary Expresses 'Deep Concerns' Over Huawei Role in UK 5G Network
    On Saturday, the China-based company terminated its contract with Wang Weijing, the employee detained by the Polish authorities. The company stressed that Huawei always complies with the norms and laws of the countries in which it operates, and demands that all its employees follow the relevant laws and regulations.

    According to the Polish broadcaster TVP, the other suspect, identified as Piotr D., was an employee of the ISA until 2011, where he served as the deputy head of the department for information security, as well as an adviser to the head of the intelligence service. His resignation was reportedly related to a scandal involving corruption during public auctions, but no charges were filed against him. Piotr D. allegedly had access to information on how to operate Poland's government communication system, which secretly transfers sensitive data to the country's leadership.

    READ MORE: 'Huawei, China’s Pioneer in the High Tech World, Became the Bullseye' – Scholar

    Related:

    China Opposes Ban on Huawei Devices Introduced by Taiwanese Research Institute
    'Europe Important Market for Huawei & It Will Be Keen to Maintain Access' - Prof
    ‘US Vies to Stop Huawei, But Its Products Are Prevalent Worldwide' - Strategist
    Huawei President Refutes Allegations of Spying for China - Reports
    Tags:
    data theft, prosecution, Huawei, China, United States
