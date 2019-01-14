'You F**ked It Up': Trump Reportedly Ripped Chief of Staff Amid Shutdown Talks

The alleged incident happened at a 4 January meeting with congressional leaders in the White House, where Trump tried to push through his demand for $5.7 billion in border wall funding.

US President Donald Trump lashed out at Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney in front of Republican and Democratic congressional leaders during a meeting over the ongoing partial government shutdown, Axios reported.

The meeting was reportedly held on 4 January, with Trump demanding $5.7 billion to build a wall on the US-Mexico border to stem the flow of illegal migrants.

Since Democrats were offering only $1.3 billion, Mulvaney reportedly stepped in to say that the two sides should try to meet halfway.

“Trump cut him off… ‘You just f**ked it all up, Mick’”, the source claimed, saying that Trump dressed down his newly-minted chief of staff in front of everyone. “It was kind of weird”.

Another source confirmed the alleged exchange, adding that Trump seemed to be irritated at Mulvaney’s negotiating style.

“As a negotiator, Trump was resetting. Mick was not reading the room or the president”.

Axios further cited an unnamed White House official, who was also present at the meeting, as saying that “the president and Mulvaney joked about it afterwards”:

“This is an exaggerated account of the exchange that doesn’t reflect the good relationship Mulvaney has built over the last two years with the president”.

The claims have set off a major landslide on social media, with many netizens assuming that Mulvaney’s tenure as Acting COS is coming to an end:

I suspect Mulvaney’s tenure as Acting Chief of Staff will soon come to an end, as Trump throws him under the bus and blames him for Trump’s forthcoming defeat on the shutdown. Wouldn’t be surprised if Trump brings over Whitaker as COS if Barr’s confirmed. https://t.co/ptxXZNbLKp — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) 13 January 2019

I keep saying he's not going to last very long as CoS… — Joshua Grotheer (@joshuagrotheer) 13 January 2019

Goodbye chief of staff #3 — Denise Wu (@denisewu) 14 January 2019

A vast number of users condemned the president for using explicit language, and suggested that Trump “humiliates” everyone:

I have to say, I don’t approve of the President using this kind of language. He sets a very bad example for the youth of America. — Joseph Britt (@Zathras3) 14 January 2019

Trump humiliates pretty much everyone! — Jeanine Barone (@JCreatureTravel) 13 January 2019

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 the fate of all who work for trump — ricky x (@ricksterx) 13 January 2019

The amount of sh*t Trump's staff has to eat on a daily basis. I know I wouldn't tolerate it. — Paul Wu-Tang Clan 🌊 (@PaulWuster) 14 January 2019

A Twitterian made an apparent reference to Trump’s comments on US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib calling him a “motherf**ker”:

Disgraceful language. I think he dishonored himself and I think he dishonored his family. — AmericanGirl (@jch2407) 13 January 2019

Some, however, took aim at Mulvaney, saying that he had “humiliated himself” by accepting the position of chief of staff:

Mick Mulvaney humiliated himself by accepting the Chief Of Staff position. — Sho'Nuff Skywalker (@BreakandEnterTV) 13 January 2019

No sympathy here; he knew what he was getting into. — Steph —Blue Waves Matter 🌊🌊🌊 (@RenaNicoRyan) 14 January 2019

Having fun yet, Mick? — Maureen Ryan (@MoRyan02) 13 January 2019

One user alleged that Trump would come up with a catchy nickname for Mulvaney “in no time”:

He’ll be referring to him as Mul-lamey in no time. Give him 30 days — Andicg (@funnyasshiz) 13 January 2019

Last month, a video from the 2016 election campaign emerged on social media, showing then-Congressman Mulvaney calling Trump “a terrible human being”.

Here's Mick Mulvaney saying Donald Trump is a 'terrible human being' roughly 2 years before he'd become Trump's new chief of staff pic.twitter.com/faDkDClg3Y — Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) 13 January 2019

Mulvaney accepted the position after Trump announced in early December that his chief of staff, General John Kelly, would resign at the end of the year 2018 after months of media speculation that POTUS was considering high-level staff changes.