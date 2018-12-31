Trump Contradicts Outgoing Chief of Staff, Says Concrete Wall Not Abandoned

"An all concrete Wall was NEVER ABANDONED, as has been reported by the media. Some areas will be all concrete but the experts at Border Patrol prefer a Wall that is see through (thereby making it possible to see what is happening on both sides). Makes sense to me!" Trump said in a Twitter message.
READ MORE: Trump Signs Order to Freeze Pay for Federal Workers Amid Gov Shutdown
In recent weeks, the White House has started to use the phrase "steel slats" interchangeably with "wall" when referring to a barrier between the United States and Mexico.
The US government has been in a partial shutdown since December 22 due to Trump's demand that funding legislation include money for a border wall.
All comments
Show new comments (0)