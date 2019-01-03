Pelosi Doesn't Rule Out Impeaching Trump, Says Democrats Will Wait for Mueller

Pelosi's remarks followed a CNN report citing a source close to Donald Trump as saying in mid-December that the US president believes his impeachment is a "real possibility" after the House of Representatives fell under the control of the Democrats.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, US House of Representatives speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi opted to not specifically rule out President Donald Trump's impeachment, which she admitted "would be" very divisive.

"We shouldn't be impeaching for a political reason, and we shouldn't avoid impeachment for a political reason," Pelosi pointed out.

She added that before deciding on the impeachment of Trump, the Democrats would wait and see the results of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into allegations of collusion between members of Trump's presidential election campaign and the Kremlin.

When asked about the Department of Justice's guidance that a sitting president cannot be indicted, she claimed that all signs currently indicate that the "president can be indicted after he is no longer president of the United States".

As far as negotiations with Trump are concerned, Pelosi said that "it's hard to do that with the president because he resists science, evidence, data, truth" and that "it's hard to pin the president down on the facts".

She argued that Trump is now "more acclimated to the fact that he's dealing with a Democratic majority in the Congress of the United States," something that Pelosi suggested may add to cooperation between the US president and the Democrats.

Trump has repeatedly denied colluding with Moscow, claiming that the investigation is a politically motivated "witch hunt."

In a tweet posted in late July, he said that "collusion is not a crime, but that doesn't matter because there was no collusion (except by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats)."

Earlier, Trump slammed predecessor Barack Obama for ignoring reports of Moscow's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. According to Trump, Obama knew the story was "a big hoax" and was sure that Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton "was going to win."

Russia, in turn, denied involvement, stressing that no evidence of election meddling has been presented by Washington to substantiate the scandalous accusations.