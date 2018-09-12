Most Americans Do Not Want Congress to Start Impeachment of Trump - Poll

"Congress should be more of a check on President Donald Trump, voters say 58-27 percent," the poll said. "But voters say 56-36 percent they would not like to see Congress begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump."
READ MORE: Trump's Disapproval Hits Record 60%, Nearly Half of US Backs Impeachment — Poll
The same poll found that most Americans, or 54 percent, trust the news media to tell the truth more than Trump, compared to 30 percent who do not.
The poll surveyed 1,038 voters nationwide and had a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.
However, a day prior to the publication of the poll's findings, the Axios/SurveyMonkey released its poll that surveyed 4,362 adults based in the US with the later revealing that the prevailing part of Americans was not prepared for Congress to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump.
