Register
03:24 GMT +311 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Maxine Waters (File)

    Liberals Once Again Demand Trump’s Impeachment, Now Over Iran Deal Exit

    © AP Photo / Lauren Victoria Burke
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Since the moment Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 US presidential election was announced, US Democrats have found a new favorite word: impeachment. They called for Trump’s impeachment from the very beginning for a variety of reasons. Now they’re doing it again, this time for pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal.

    California Democratic Representative Maxine Waters is a fierce, long-time opponent of Trump. Waters started calling for Trump's impeachment in February 2017, just a month after he assumed office, cycling through justifications like nozzles on a vacuum cleaner, depending on what was on the agenda.

    First, it was the notorious "Russian collusion," which the US House Intelligence Committee recently concluded didn't happen, closing its investigation. Then, it was his waffling over condemning white supremacist violence in Virginia in August 2017. In early 2018, the bugbear became Trump's "shithole countries" comment about several African and Caribbean nations. Now, it's Trump's wanton abrogation of the Iran deal. The reasons change, but the goal remains: impeachment, impeachment, impeachment.

    "Trump, further isolating the United States, thinks he knows better than our negotiators and all of our global allies who agreed to the Iran deal," she tweeted May 9. "How long do we have to suffer his gigantic ego and narcissistic behavior? Impeachment is the only answer." 

    ​On Tuesday, Trump declared that the US should pull out of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying Washington would not only reinstate the anti-Iran sanctions lifted as part of the deal, but will also "be instituting the highest level of economic" restrictions against Tehran.

    This move has been criticized by a number of countries, including the other signatories to the deal — Germany, France, the UK, Russia and China. The United Nations has condemned it, and several heads of states and governments traveling to the US in recent weeks tried to personally persuade Trump not to torch the deal.

    Disney unveils animatronic of President Donald Trump in its Hall of Presidents exhibit in Orlando, Florida
    © Screenshot/wdwmagic
    Trump Impeachment Poll 'Reflects Polarizing Nature of American Politics Today'
    Some Democratic lawmakers have reportedly supported Waters' renewed drumming for Trump's impeachment, which she makes with a tenacity worthy of a better cause. What the representative fails to notice, however, is that both chambers of the US Congress are still dominated by Republicans — Trump's own party. That makes the possibility of any successful impeachment vote remote.

    Even Waters' fellow California representative, Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, had to block Waters' energetic efforts, saying that the push to impeach Trump was a "gift" for Republicans ahead of crucial midterm elections in November, when all 435 members of the House are up for reelection along with one third of the US Senate.

    "On the political side, I think it's a gift to the Republicans," Pelosi said during a press briefing in April, according to The Hill. "We want to talk about what they're doing to undermine working families in our country and what we are doing to increase their payrolls and lower their costs."

    Related:

    Opposition Parties Initiate Impeachment Procedure Against Chief Justice of India
    Peruvian President Faces Impeachment Proceedings for 2nd Time - Reports
    Thousands People Demanding Poroshenko’s Impeachment at Kiev Rally (PHOTOS)
    Trump Impeachment Poll 'Reflects Polarizing Nature of American Politics Today'
    Two in Five Americans Favor Trump Impeachment Hearings
    Tags:
    impeachment, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Donald Trump, Maxine Waters, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok