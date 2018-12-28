Trump Threatens to Close S Border Completely if Democrats Refuse to Finance Wall

US President Donald Trump continued to pressure the Democrats in the US Senate to approve the funding for the construction of the border wall, as well as amendments to immigration law, on 28 December on Twitter, threatening to close the entire southern border otherwise.
We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with. Hard to believe there was a Congress & President who would approve!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2018
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
