Trump: Military to Build Wall on Mexico Border if Dems Don't Vote to Secure US

One of Donald Trump's signature campaign pledges back in 2016 was to build a wall along the US border with Mexico in a bid to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the United States. This has been a pressing issue in recent weeks, particularly in light of migrant caravans from Central America who were attempting to cross the border into the US.

Donald Trump, in a series of tweets, spoke out on US border security and promised that the US military would the construction of the wall on the Mexican border if the Democratic Party did not vote for it.

….People do not yet realize how much of the Wall, including really effective renovation, has already been built. If the Democrats do not give us the votes to secure our Country, the Military will build the remaining sections of the Wall. They know how important it is! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 декабря 2018 г.

According to the POTUS, the Central American migrants, who have been seeking refuge in the United States, have failed to enter the United States thanks to border infrastructure, including "newly built and makeshift walls and fences".

He suggested that a "Great Wall" would be a better solution to the problem, but the Democrats are standing in the way of its construction. "We have already built large new sections and fully renovated others, making them like new," he said. "The Democrats, however, for strictly political reasons and because they have been pulled so far left, do not want border security. They want open borders for anyone to come in. This brings large-scale crime and disease."

Donald Trump now is looking forward to a meeting with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, the respective minority leaders of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

