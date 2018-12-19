US Gun Rights Watchdog Might Sue Over Decision to Ban Bump Stocks

"The new ATF [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms] regulations would arbitrarily redefine bump stocks as ‘machineguns’ — and, down the road, could implicate the right to own AR-15’s and many other lawfully owned semi-automatic firearms," Gun Owners of America Executive Director Erich Pratt said on Tuesday. "ATF’s new bump stock regulation clearly violates federal law, as bump stocks do not qualify as machineguns under the federal statute."
The release claimed that bump stocks and similar enhancements will force a half-million US gun owners to destroy or surrender the devices or else risk felony prosecution.
US Sporting Goods Chain Stops Selling Assault Rifles After School Massacre
The planned lawsuit will seek a temporary injunction blocking enforcement of the rule, while challenging the Justice Department’s ability to rewrite federal gun laws passed by Congress.
Government agencies in the United States are not free to rewrite laws under the guise of interpreting an existing statute, Pratt said.
