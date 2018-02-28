US Sporting Goods Chain Stops Selling Assault Rifles After School Massacre

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US retailers Dick's Sporting Goods announced it has stopped selling semi-automatic assault rifles and raised the minimum age to 21 for all gun buyers in response to a public outcry following a school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people, according to a press release on Wednesday.

"We sold a shotgun to the Parkland shooter in November of 2017. It was not the gun, nor type of gun, he used in the shooting. But it could have been," The US retailers Dick's Sporting Goods press release said.

We deeply believe that this country's most precious gift is our children. They are our future. We must keep them safe. Beginning today, DICK'S Sporting Goods is committed to the following: https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/BaTJ9LaCYe — DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

At the same time, we implore our elected officials to enact common sense gun reform and pass the following regulations: https://t.co/J4OcB6XJnu pic.twitter.com/VUuFKkyk6c

— DICK'S Sporting Goods (@DICKS) February 28, 2018

The company voiced its respect and admiration for the students who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and are now preparing protests to demand gun control legislation.

"Systems in place are not effective to protect our kids and our citizens," the press release said. "We believe it’s time to do something about it."

Lawmakers are debating a number of gun control measures, including a 21-year-old age requirement to purchase rifles and an upgraded national criminal background check system for gun buyers.