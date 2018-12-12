US Court Sentences ex-Trump Lawyer Cohen to 36 Month in Prison - Reports

District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan sentenced US President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to three years in prison on Wednesday. Cohen pleaded guilty to the campaign finance charge in August and to making false statements in November.
Commenting on the case last week, Special counsel Robert Mueller recommended that the former lawyer of the US President allowed serving any sentence imposed on him as a result of the special counsel probe concurrently with his sentence in the case.
