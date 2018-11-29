Cohen Pleads Guilty to One Count of Making False Statements to Congress

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen is expected to plead guilty in court on 29 November morning to lying to congressional committees that were investigating allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, ABC News reported.

Michael Cohen stated he had submitted a false written statement to Congress in 2017 concerning a Trump Organisation real estate project in Moscow.

He also confessed to making the misstatements to be consistent with Trump's political message and out of loyalty to the US president.

Sources told ABC News Cohen has accepted a plea deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller admitting he made false statements during his testimony to Congress.

Earlier, ABC News reported that Cohen had sat with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team and answered questions about Trump's business dealings with Russia.

The reports come amid the investigation of Russian alleged interference into the 2016 election, as well as any coordination between Moscow and the Trump Campaign.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied all allegations of interfering in the election, calling the accusations 'absurd'.

In turn, US President Donald Trump has called the investigation a witch hunt and has urged the special counsel to conclude the probe as soon as possible because no credible evidence has been offered in more than a year.