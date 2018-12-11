Trump Will Never Have Chance to 'Run for Public Office Again' – Ex-CIA Chief

US President Donald Trump knows full well that he is in hot water and that he will finally be brought to justice, according to former CIA Director John Brennan.
On his Twitter page, Brennan slammed Trump for downplaying allegations of election campaign finance violations, tweeting that he is "relieved" that Trump "will never have the opportunity to run for public office again".
Whenever you send out such inane tweets, I take great solace in knowing that you realize how much trouble you are in & how impossible it will be for you to escape American justice. Mostly, I am relieved that you will never have the opportunity to run for public office again. https://t.co/JzB6YH8C6H— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) 10 декабря 2018 г.
Brennan's comments came in response to Trump's Monday tweet where the US President argued that hat Democrats could not find a "smocking gun" given that "there was no collusion" between his campaign and Russia during the 2016 US presidential elections.
"It is only a civil case, like Obama's — but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me. Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced", Trump tweeted, referring to what he described as a "witch hunt".
Since Trump won the 2016 presidential election, US authorities have been investigating allegations that his campaign team somehow colluded with Russia, claiming that Moscow hacked the election process in order to help him. Russia has denied involvement, stressing that no evidence of election meddling has been presented by Washington to substantiate the accusations.
