The remarks came after federal prosecutors claimed in court filings that US President Donald Trump directed his former lawyer Michael Cohen to make hush-money payments during the 2016 election campaign to two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump. The president has denied all the accusations.

US President Donald Trump knows full well that he is in hot water and that he will finally be brought to justice, according to former CIA Director John Brennan.

On his Twitter page, Brennan slammed Trump for downplaying allegations of election campaign finance violations, tweeting that he is "relieved" that Trump "will never have the opportunity to run for public office again".

Whenever you send out such inane tweets, I take great solace in knowing that you realize how much trouble you are in & how impossible it will be for you to escape American justice. Mostly, I am relieved that you will never have the opportunity to run for public office again. https://t.co/JzB6YH8C6H — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) 10 декабря 2018 г.

Brennan's comments came in response to Trump's Monday tweet where the US President argued that hat Democrats could not find a "smocking gun" given that "there was no collusion" between his campaign and Russia during the 2016 US presidential elections.

"It is only a civil case, like Obama's — but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me. Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced", Trump tweeted, referring to what he described as a "witch hunt".

The remarks followed federal prosecutors' claims in court filings that Trump directed his one-time lawyer, Michael Cohen , to commit two felonies by directing him to make payments to two women who said they had sex with Trump in an effort to influence the 2016 election by buying their silence. Trump has denied all allegations, saying that the revelations do not implicate him.

Since Trump won the 2016 presidential election, US authorities have been investigating allegations that his campaign team somehow colluded with Russia, claiming that Moscow hacked the election process in order to help him. Russia has denied involvement, stressing that no evidence of election meddling has been presented by Washington to substantiate the accusations.