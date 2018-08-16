Ex-CIA Director Brennan Calls Trump's Denial of Collision With Russia 'Hogwash'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's claims that he did not collude with Russia are false, John Brennan said on Thursday, just one day after Trump revoked the ex-spy chief's security clearance.

The former CIA director stated in his article for The New York Times that the only remaining questions in the Russia investigation are whether the collision "constituted criminally liable conspiracy," whether Trump obstructed justice to cover up collusion or conspiracy, and how many members of Trump's team tried to defraud the government through money laundering and "concealing the movement of money into their pockets."

"Mr. Trump’s claims of no collusion are, in a word, hogwash," Brennan said

Brennan stated that Trump made a politically motivated decision to revoke his security clearance in order to silence others as he gets more desperate to protect himself.

The former CIA top official went on by calling Russian President Vladimir Putin's denials of his country's interference in the 2016 election also a "hogwash". Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of interfering in the election, and both Trump and the Kremlin have firmly rejected all accusations of collusion.

Trump revoked Brennan's security clearance on Wednesday, saying the former intelligence official was using his status to make unfounded and outrageous allegations against the president and his administration, adding, "Any benefits that senior officials glean from consultations with Mr. Brennan are now outweighed by the risks posed by his erratic conduct and behavior."

Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Ron Johnson said on Thursday that he has "no problem" with the President taking away the security clearence from Brennan. "I'm kind of amazed he didn't pull it sooner. A security clearance is a privilege and I think John Brennan was abusing that privilege," Johnson said in the Fox News interview. When asked how Brennan was abusing his clearance, Johnson said the former spy chief demonstrated "partisanship" and a "divisive attitude" conducting interviews on cable news shows.

Brennan led the Central Intelligence Agency from 2013 to 2017 during the presidency of Barack Obama. The White House is also reviewing the security clearances of other officials from former President's administration.