Register
19:29 GMT +305 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, Thursday, March 22, 2018

    Crown Prince Knew About Khashoggi Murder, Yet to Test US-Saudi Ties - Senator

    © AP Photo / Cliff Owen
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman knew about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and will continue to test the limits of the US-Saudi relationship and as long as the United States does not take any measures, US Senator Marco Rubio said in a TV interview on Wednesday.

    "What we know about this murder leaves you with no doubt that the crown prince, at a minimum, knew about it, condoned it and perhaps, at worst, was actually involved in directing it," Rubio told CNN. "And here’s why we know that he has absolute control in Saudi Arabia, he basically governs the country at this point as the crown prince."

    READ MORE: Saudi Dissident: Israeli Spyware Firm Hacked My Phone Before Khashoggi Killing

    Rubio added that he considers US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’ refusal to publicly acknowledge the crown prince’s involvement in Khashoggi’s murder as an attempt to preserve the importance of the Saudi-US alliance.

    "But alliances have limits, and the crown prince will continue to test the limits of this alliance," Rubio said. "There are all sorts of things that we can do to make clear that this can’t continue to happen. Otherwise, he’s going to get more reckless. He’s going to, frankly, pull us into a war someday with his recklessness."

    People hold signs during a protest at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    ‘A Smoking Saw’: US Senators Leave CIA Briefing Convinced MBS Killed Khashoggi
    Last month, a CIA leak to several news outlets revealed the agency concluded with high confidence that the Khashoggi murder was ordered by the Saudi crown prince. However, Trump said CIA did not have any definitive answer on whether the crown prince had been aware of the murder.

    Saudi Arabia initially denied any knowledge of Khashoggi’s whereabouts, but later admitted that he was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul before his body was dismembered.

    READ MORE: Khashoggi Texts Reveal Plans to Create Opposition Movement — Reports

    On October 26, the Saudi prosecutor general acknowledged that Khashoggi's murder was premeditated. However, Riyadh maintains that the killing had nothing to do with the Saudi royal family and described the killing as a rogue operation.

    Related:

    Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants For 2 Saudis Over Khashoggi's Murder - Reports
    ‘A Smoking Saw’: US Senators Leave CIA Briefing Convinced MBS Killed Khashoggi
    CIA Director to Brief US Senate on Khashoggi's Case on Tuesday - Reports
    Saudi Dissident: Israeli Spyware Firm Hacked My Phone Before Khashoggi Killing
    Tags:
    assassination, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Jamal Khashoggi, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, United States, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Oscars for Buildings: 2018 World Architecture Festival Names Winners
    Oscars for Buildings: 2018 World Architecture Festival Names Winners
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse