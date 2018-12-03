Register
22:45 GMT +303 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The logo of the Israeli NSO Group company is displayed on a building where they had offices until few months ago in Herzliya, Israel, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016.

    Saudi Dissident: Israeli Spyware Firm Hacked My Phone Before Khashoggi Killing

    © AP Photo/ Daniella Cheslow
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A Saudi Arabian dissident living in Canada is suing an Israeli spyware firm on the grounds that it hacked into his phone and monitored his communications with now-slain Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi on behalf of Riyadh.

    Omar Abdulaziz has filed a lawsuit against the NSO Group in Israel, where the cyber firm is headquartered, the New York Times reported Monday. Abdulaziz alleges that Israeli software was used to hack his phone.

    Former US President Barack Obama leaves after participating in A Conversation with President Barack Obama on SDU Kolding Campus, in Kolding, on September 28, 2018.
    © AFP 2018 / Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP
    Israeli 'Spy' Firm Reportedly Went After Obama Team on Hunt for Iranian Assets

    The dissident charged that the same people who are accused of slaying Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, were contacting him and pushing him to return to Saudi Arabia. He kept recorded tapes of some of those conversations. According to court papers, Abdulaziz then received a text message that ostensibly contained a link to track a parcel. Little did Abdulaziz know, the report said, that the link disguised NSO Group's spyware.

    Citizen Lab, a Canadian internet watchdog, wound up informing Abdulaziz that his phone had been monitored. The lawsuit said that after his phone suffered an infection from Israeli spyware, the Saudi government gained access to communications between Abdulaziz and Khashoggi that "contributed in a significant manner to the decision to murder Khashoggi," as quoted by Times of Israel.

    After his phone was hacked, Saudi operatives stormed the home of Abdulaziz's family in Jeddah and detained two of his brothers, according to Times of Israel. They remain in the custody of Saudi security services.

    NSO Group said Sunday that the lawsuit was "unfounded" and failed to show that the firm's technology was involved at all in what happened to Abdulaziz and his family.

    Human rights group Amnesty International has mulled legal action against NSO Group, alleging that the firm secretly sells its software products to "human rights violating regimes," which then let loose the spyware against their targets, whether they are dissidents, activists or even Amnesty International itself, Sputnik reported November 29.

    Amnesty International
    CC BY 2.0 / von Wiecke / Fronttransparent Amnesty International
    Amnesty to Sue Israeli Cyber Firm Over Selling Spyware to Saudis

    Amnesty has called on the Israeli Defense Ministry to ban the sale of NSO Group's software licenses to foreign principals, but the ministry has brushed off this suggestion.

    An investigation by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz last year unearthed what it said was proof NSO Group offered to sell a spyware program called "Pegasus" to the Saudi government. Pegasus infiltrates your phone by sending you a text message with a link as bait. If you click on the link, NSO Group can assume total control over your phone, including uninterrupted access to the on-off switch of your device's camera and microphone.

    One of Amnesty's own inquiries discovered Pegasus was being used in an attempt to hack a cell phone belonging to an Amnesty employee. NSO Group responded by stating that Pegasus was "intended to be used exclusively for the investigation and prevention of crime and terrorism," Sputnik reported.

    NSO Group denies that its software has been improperly used, saying its products "are only provided after a full vetting and licensing by the Israeli government."

    The president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia and Iran
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Guneev
    Erdogan: We 'Cannot Be Satisfied' With Riyadh's Explanations Over Khashoggi Murder

    Last month, former US National Security Administration contractor Edward Snowden weighed in on the role of the NSO Group in Khashoggi's killing during a speech to an audience in Israel.

    "How did they know what his intentions were? How did they decide he was someone they needed to act against that he was worth the risk?" Snowden asked.

    "The reality was they had bugged one of his friends and contacts using software created by an Israeli company. We don't know the chain of consequence, because this company will never comment on this, but it's one of the major stories not being written about," the whistleblower said.

    Related:

    NSO, Who Are You? Secret Software Group Behind iPhone Hack Scrutinized
    Tags:
    Surveillance, spyware, spy, murder, lawsuit, NSO Group, Jamal Khashoggi, Israel, Turkey, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse