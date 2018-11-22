Register
18:44 GMT +322 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    PEN America literary service award recipient Stephen King attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in New York

    Khashoggi, Ivanka, Whitaker: Stephen King Takes on Three Targets in Trump Rant

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Stephen King, nicknamed the ‘King of Horror', is seemingly trying to pick up the crown of the ‘King of Roast' as he hurled yet another tirade at Donald Trump. This time, his criticism targeted Trump's support for his daughter's personal email use - and a couple of other scandals rocking the White House.

    Stephen King, 71, has again lashed out at the US President, a regular target of his Twitter rage. The author accused Donald Trump of 'condoning murder', appointing a 'crooked' attorney general, and defending his daughter, who reportedly used her private email address for government business.

    "Trump condones murder, then explains it's okay for his daughter to do what he wanted Hillary Clinton locked up for. Oh, and his AG is a f*cking crook. Impeach," King tweeted.

    Trump's alleged ignorant attitude toward murder is an apparent reference to his handling of the Khashoggi case. The POTUS earlier indicated that US intelligence agencies were still continuing to assess the information relating to the murder of the Saudi journo. Trump drew criticism for his failure to publicly condemn the Saudi crown prince, leading his opponents to question whether his business ties with the royal family had do to anything with his posture.

    Ivanka Trump listens during a 2017 Trafficking in Persons Report ceremony at the State Department, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Despite Mainstream Comparisons, Clinton's Email Scandal Far Worse Than Ivanka's

    Stephen King's outrage over Ivanka Trump came after a Washington Post report, which claimed that the President's daughter sent hundreds of emails about White House business via personal email, which would be a violation of US federal records rules.

    Donald Trump sought to defend Ivanka, claiming that her emails were not classified like it was the case with Hillary Clinton, who was accused back in 2015 of mishandling classified government information when serving as the US Secretary of State.

    Moreover, the third target of King's inflammatory tweet, Attorney General Mathew Whitaker, is facing an investigation into his communications with the White House over concerns that they sought to ‘undermine or obstruct' the FBI probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US vote.

    This is yet another verbal attack launched by Stephen King against Donald Trump. The big-name writer has earlier castigated Trump for blasting Admiral McRaven, who orchestrated the killing of Osama bin Laden, and criticizing late Senator John McCain, who he said was called a hero only because he was captured.

    Related:

    'Fake News': Trump Compares Ivanka Email Scandal to Hillary Clinton's
    UK Spy Agency Wants to Prevent Trump From Publishing Russia Probe Files - Report
    US Reviewing Anti-OPEC Bill as Trump Urges Saudis to Lower Oil Prices - Reports
    Mueller Critic Whitaker Has 'No Concerns' About Russia Probe - Sen. Graham
    Tags:
    murder, Twitter, Matthew Whitaker, Jamal Khashoggi, Ivanka Trump, Stephen King, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shots in Dallas: Tribute to JFK on the 55th Anniversary of His Assassination
    Shots in Dallas: Tribute to JFK on the 55th Anniversary of His Assassination
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse