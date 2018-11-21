Register
    Ivanka Trump arrives for news conference with President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

    'Fake News': Trump Compares Ivanka Email Scandal to Hillary Clinton's

    Ivanka Trump, a close adviser to her father US President Donald Trump, sent numerous emails on official US government affairs from a private account during 2017, US media reported, comparing the situation with Hilary Clinton's emails controversy.

    US President Donald Trump has defended his daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump, criticising the reports about her use of a personal email account while communicating with the White House administration officials as 'fake news'.

    "She wasn't doing anything to hide her emails, there was no deleting like Hillary Clinton did. There was no server in the basement like Hillary Clinton had. You were talking about a whole different, you're talking about fake news," Trump told reporters at the White House.

    Shortly after the reports, the Democrats said they would probe Ivanka Trump's use of a personal email account to determine whether she violated federal law.

    When asked to comment on the possible probe, Trump stated that 'Ivanka can take care of herself'.

    A spokesperson for Abbe Lowell, Ivanka Trump's attorney, told The Washington Post that she 'sometimes used her personal account, almost always for logistics and scheduling concerning her family' while she was entering government and stopped once she was informed of the rules surrounding email use.

    READ MORE: US Senator Calls for Probe Into Ivanka Trump Private Email Use

    Actress Alyssa Milano speaks at a campaign event for democratic congressional candidate Katie Porter on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Tustin, Calif.
    © AP Photo / Chris Carlson
    'Lock Her Up?' Alyssa Milano Has Her Say on Ivanka Trump Email Scandal
    The wave of controversy around Ivanka Trump's emails started earlier in November when US media citing sources in  Trump's administration reported about the president's daughter using a personal email account shared with her husband Jared Kushner, to communicate with the administration. The situation was immediately compared to the email scandal with Hillary Clinton in 2016, widely used by Trump in his presidential campaign. 

    Hillary Clinton reportedly used her personal email account while working as secretary of state and was forced to pass all her working correspondence (55,000 letters) to the US State Department, deleting more than 30,000 letters saying they were private.

    On the basis of Clinton's correspondence, then-Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation James Comey conducted an investigation in July 2016 but found no reason to charge the presidential candidate. The investigation was reopened in October 2016, just two days before the presidential election, but Comey stated that Clinton's non-jurisdiction conclusion remains valid.

