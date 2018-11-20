Ivanka Trump Used Personal Account for Government-Related Emails - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Many of those emails were sent in violation of US federal records rules, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with a White House examination of her correspondence.

Ms. Trump sent hundreds of emails last year to White House aides, Cabinet officials and her assistants using a personal account, the Washington Post reported.

© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin 'Not Qualified': Twitter Abuzz as Ivanka Trump Denies She'll Replace Nikki Haley

White House ethics officials discovered Ivanka Trump’s repeated use of personal email when they were reviewing correspondence in order to respond to a public records lawsuit, the report said.

In the 2016 presidential election campaign, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump repeatedly attacked his opponent, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, for using her personal email account during her tenure as secretary of state.

READ MORE: US Gov't Watchdog Suspicious of Ivanka Trump's China Deals