US Senator Calls for Probe Into Ivanka Trump Private Email Use

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senator Richard Blumenthal said on Tuesday that some type of investigation is needed to look into Ivanka Trump’s alleged use of a private email address for government business.

"There should be some kind of investigative effort, whether it’s through the Office of Government Ethics or through the Congress," Blumenthal said in an interview with CNN. "There's a larger story here, which is the mixing of public and private, and it’s with her clothing brand and her public position, the blending and mixing of emails on her private account and public account, and it raises the issue of whether there has been anything improper."

Blumenthal added that there is no way Ivanka Trump was unaware private email use would violate records rules despite her claims to the contrary.

© AP Photo / Evan Vucci Ivanka Trump's Business Wins Trademarks in China Amid Tariff War – Reports

The Washington Post has previously reported that the daughter of the US President sent hundreds of emails about White House business via personal email, which would be a violation of US federal records rules. The newspaper also claimed that her husband, Jared Kushner also had a private email account on the same domain.

Addressing the report, Peter Mirijanian, the spokesperson for Trump's ethics lawyer Abbe Lowell, called it a misinformation, stressing that the situation has nothing in common with the Hillary Clinton email scandal that occurred in 2016.

"…she did not create a private server in her house or office, there was never classified information transmitted, the account was never transferred or housed at Trump Organization, no emails were ever deleted, and the emails have been retained in the official account in conformity with records preservation laws and rules," Mirijanian said.

The Clinton case, mentioned by the media during the reports on Ivanka Trump's mail, started on July 10, 2015, when the FBI had launched a full investigation into "potential unauthorized transmission and storage of classified information" on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's personal server. The agency reported that a substantial part of her correspondences contained classified information.